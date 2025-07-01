Diablo 4 Season 9: Best Horadric Spell combos to try

Diablo 4 Season 9’s Horadric Spell combos allow players to do some truly ridiculous damage, and we’ve filtered out some of the best ones to try. These can work in a wide assortment of builds, but they aren’t guaranteed for every single build. That’s part of the charm; there are so many fantastic ways to adjust these. One of the most important parts is the Infusion, though. You certainly want to use whichever one benefits your build the most.

For example, if you’re playing a Fire Hydra build, and all your damage is built around fire, it’s probably not advised to use Nebulous Extract, though it is entirely up to you. However, if you want to know what some of the best Horadric spell combos to try are in Diablo 4 Season 9, we’re here to help you out.

Note: The format for all of these Horadric Spells is [Catalyst] + [Infusion] + [Arcana].

What are some of the best Horadric Spell combos to try in Diablo 4 Season 9?

Cosmic Anomaly + Nebulous Extract + Bloody Charm

Celestial Surge + Smoldering Ember + Sapping Crux

Celestial Surge + Corrosive Vapor + Bottled Wind

Astral Pillar + Corrosive Vapor + Fractured Core

As a Necromancer player in Diablo 4 Season 9, Cosmic Anomaly + Nebulous Extract + Bloody Charm is going to be the Horadric Spell combo I likely use the most. In general, any build that wants to have lots of things being summoned will get plenty out of Cosmic Anomaly. In this case, I’ll pair it with Blight, though Blood Wave also works, if you’re running a Blood Wave build. It will still be a powerful combo.

Cosmic Anomaly is going to be a big hit this season (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It manifests Anomalies that deal damage over 4 seconds, and you can commend them to explode as well. The damage will also be Shadow and/or Corrupting damage, and thanks to Bloody Charm, it makes our Cosmic Anomaly explosions Execute non-bosses with 20% or less HP. It also adds to Attack Speed, which my minions will no doubt take advantage of. I would also potentially swap Nebulous with Smoldering, if I’m playing a Sorcerer/Fire Hydra build.

Another great pick for Diablo 4 Season 9 Horadric Spell combos is for players that want all their enemies to be in a nice clump: Celestial Surge + Smoldering Ember + Sapping Crux. I think Barbarians will love this combo, and I can see it being fun when paired with Flay in particular.

If enemies are all neatly packed, you can demolish them with ease. This also adds Fire damage, and gives enemies Vulnerable for 8s. If they somehow manage to survive the first bombardment, they won’t survive what comes after.

If you want to run a Thorns build, you want to live long enough for that damage to start ticking. For this Diablo 4 Season 9 Horadric Spell combo, we’re going with Celestial Surge + Corrosive Vapor + Bottled Wind. I think this will benefit Spiritborn in particular, as their Poison Thorns/Poison Volley is one of the strongest this season.

Let's just hope that the Horadric Jewels, which enhance these spells, won't be a pain to farm (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

By pairing Celestial Surge with Quill Volley, you’ll drag enemies in, poison them swiftly, and then also gain a Barrier to keep yourself fit and healthy. The Quill Volley is already grossly powerful, but by using Corrosive Vapor, enemies hit by it will take a ton of Poison damage over 4s.

If you’ve noticed a Poisonous trend, that’s because I think it’s going to be very strong with certain builds. Astral Pillar + Corrosive Vapor + Fractured Core is one of those cases. Astral Pillar makes something that taunts enemies when activated, and Corrosive Vapor will make sure they’re poisoned.

As a Druid, pair this with Earthen Bulwark and the Fleshrender Unique to do huge fountains of poison damage, and even the extra damage you take due to Fractured Core will be dampened by Earthen Bulwark.

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features

