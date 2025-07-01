Diablo 4: The Embers Yet Smolder guide (Season 9)

Diablo 4 Season 9 drops you in place to begin The Embers Yet Smolder immediately, provided you’ve skipped the Main Campaign. This quest will get your feet wet with both combat, and tease some of the new content you’ll be taking part in; such as Horadric Strongholds and Horadric Spells.
No matter if you’re playing the most overpowered class, or the weakest (sorry, Rogues), you should have no problems getting through Diablo 4’s The Embers Yet Smolder quest in Season 9. Here’s everything you’ll have to do in it.
How to complete The Embers Yet Smolder in Diablo 4 Season 9
Steps to complete The Embers Yet Smolder
- Speak with Bryona
- Meet with Bryona at Firebreak Manor
- Look for survivors
- Travel to Eldhaime Keep
- Pick up the Strange item
- Speak with Bryona
- Enter Demon’s Wake
- Find the Source of the Demons
- Complete the Strongroom and Retrieve Blood Relic
- Return to Bryona in Cerrigar
- Inspect the Horadric Focus
Upon loading into Diablo 4, you’ll start in Cerrigar, home of The Pit, as well as the quest The Embers Yet Smolder. Speaking to Bryona is your first priority, where you’ll learn that a few people had gone to stay at Donan’s old place, hoping to find peace and safety. Unfortunately, they went to Firebreak Manor, which is now infested with demons.
After the conversation takes place, ride south, grab the teleport location, and go speak to Bryona after meeting her at Firebreak Manor. Since this is a new season, you don’t have the fast travel here, so you’ll have to ride; thankfully, it’s a very short trip. Ask her how you can help, and she’ll send you south to look for survivors. This step is easy enough; just ride to all the locations you’re given, and slay any monsters there.
When you find the final checkpoint, you’ll be sent to the next step, travel to Eldhaime Keep nearby. Follow the path there for the next part of Diablo 4’s The Embers Yet Smolder quest. Inside, you’ll find a Strange Item; pick it up.
You’ll probably have to slaughter a few demons first, but then you’ll recover the Horadric Wayfinder. Speak with Bryona again to continue this quest. Take the device, and then you’ll head into a short dungeon upstairs, Demon’s Wake.
This is an incredibly straightforward dungeon. You won’t really run into any threats or challenges until you’ve come to roughly the end, where enemies will start dropping bigger AOE attacks. Of course, this also depends on what difficulty you’re playing on. Normal difficulty is no threat at all.
At the end of the dungeon, you should find another device, and upon interacting with it, you’ll head into a Horadric Strongroom, via a portal. Next, you simply need to complete a Horadric Strongroom and claim the Blood Relic. You don’t have to get to Rank VI, and you probably won’t, without a major movement ability.
It felt like to get the most out of it, would be to kite enemies to the Pillar Rituals, complete the ritual, and AOE down the enemies. This way, you get the most out of your +2 Horadric Attunement, for the 15 seconds that it’s available. Keep killing your way through until you fight the boss, Agony. It’s just a regular demon, nothing to be worried about. Best it, claim any loot, and open the chest.
You can just teleport back to Cerrigar to speak to Bryona once again. You’ll learn that the device led you to a relic containing Astaroth’s Blood. If you stay after leaving the portal, Astaroth does briefly speak to you, interestingly enough. Next, inspect the nearby Horadric Focus.
This is where you pick up your seasonal rewards at. This will also complete The Embers Yet Smolder in Diablo 4 Season 9, and send you to work on The Truths That Lie Within, the next quest.
Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features
- Diablo 4 Season 9: All changes since the 2.3.0 PTR
- Diablo 4 Season 9: Escalating Nightmares mechanic, explained
- Diablo 4 Season 9 Endgame tier list: Best builds for Pit push and bossing
- Diablo 4 Season 9: All Horadric Jewels (known so far)