Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Defensive Aspects tier list

Diablo 4 has ushered in a wave of transformative changes to its gameplay mechanics, particularly with the unveiling of post-Season of the Malignant patches. Among these changes, some transformations were made to the Legendary Aspects. These aspects are a very unique part of the gameplay and provide all sorts of additive boosts to several gears, weapons, armor, and other accessories.

The five types of Legendary Aspects available in the game include offensive, defensive, utility, resource, and mobility, where each has its own unique characteristics and uses according to the situation in battles. In this article, we will explore the defensive aspects of Diablo 4 and categorize them into specific tiers so that you may have a clear understanding of how you should select them in terms of their power.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal opinions on the matter.

Tier list for the Defensive Aspects in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

S-tier

The Aspect of Disobedience (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The S-tier defensive aspects belong to the most superior class items in the game. They are most suitable for endgame grinding, where you need to enter the nightmare dungeons and participate in Helltide events, and battle with powerful monsters. The Aspect of Disobedience and the Everliving Aspect are the only ones in the S-tier category.

Aspect of Disobedience Everliving Aspect

A-tier

The Aspect of Protector (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

A-tier consists of those aspects which are less rare than the S-tier ones. Hence, you may be more likely to unlock them faster and use them to unlock other legendary items in the game. These are very essential when you are doing the endgame grind to reach level 100 in Diablo 4.

Aspect of Protector Frostblitz Aspect Aspect of Shielding Storm Aspect of Might

B-tier

Cheat's Aspect in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

B-tier consists of the average aspects in Diablo 4 and is more likely to be unlocked much earlier in the game. You can obtain these when your character's level is in the range of 50-75 and use them to progress further in the game, clearing out dungeons, participating in events, and completing the main storyline.

Aspect of Embalmer Cheat's Aspect Aspect of Bul-Kathos Aspect of Elusive Menace Aspect of Cyclonic Force

C-tier

Vigorous Aspect in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Vigorous Aspect, Iron Blood Aspect, Protecting Aspect, and many others fall under the C-tier category of Aspects. These are below-average items and are useful when you still have not unlocked the higher-tier ones. These aspects can be embodied in your weapons and gear to level up your character easily at the beginning of the game.

Vigorous Aspect Iron Blood Aspect Aspect of Numbing Wrath Protecting Aspect Aspect of Mending Stone Aspect of Hardened Bones

D-tier

Skinwalker's Aspect in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Lastly, the D-tier consists of the items which lie below the C-tier category, consisting of Aspects that may not provide a huge boost to your gear but can bring excitement when you have just started the game and unlocked a legendary item. Use these aspects to level up your character fast up to level 50, after which you may be able to get your hands on the rarer items in the game.

Aspect of Stolen Vigor Umbrous Aspect Skinwalker's Aspect