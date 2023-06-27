Diablo 4 Shadowed Plunge dungeon: Location, how to clear, rewards, and more

Diablo 4 has a lot of dungeons for players to clear. While most of these dungeons reward them with Legendary Aspects, some offer gold and XP. Almost every single dungeon on the map is unlocked from the very beginning. However, some are shut behind specific areas and missions. The Shadowed Plunge dungeon is one of the few in the game locked behind a Stronghold.

To unlock this dungeon, players must clear out the Stronghold. Having said that, here's where they can find this dungeon and then subsequently clear it.

Diablo 4 Shadowed Plunge dungeon location

To access the Shadowed Plunge dungeon, you must make your way to the Hawezar region in Diablo 4. This is the penultimate area you will visit in the campaign, but you can jump in earlier if you're keen on exploring the entirety of the map.

Once you're in the Hawezar region, you must make your way to the town of Zarbinzet. Towards the east of this town is the Vyeresz Stronghold. You must clear out this Stronghold first, and only then will the Shadowed Plunge dungeon open up.

How to complete the Shadowed Plunge dungeon in Diablo 4

Clearing out this dungeon is fairly simple. There are three basic objectives to it. Here's what they are and how you can complete them:

For the first objective, you will have to free seven prisoners located inside the dungeon. You will find them fairly easily, so explore all the rooms. They usually appear on your minimap as a small box with a downward arrow, so watch for those.

When you're freeing the prisoners, you will be swarmed by a lot of enemies. Make sure you defeat them before liberating the people.

After you've freed the prisoners, you must clear out a specific number of enemies in some rooms. These enemies will appear as red dots on your minimap, so wherever you see a red dot, head to the place and dispose of those enemies.

Finally, for the third objective, you will have to destroy three Ward of Eyes. These Wards are located close to each other.

They don't have a lot of health, so you can destroy them fairly quickly, but a lot of ads spawn around them, making the task slightly difficult. The Diablo 4 Shadowed Plunge dungeon will be cleared once you've eliminated the last Ward of Eyes.

Diablo 4 Shadowed Plunge rewards

Apart from the regular gold and the XP rewards you receive for completing dungeons, you will also receive the Aspect of Branching Volleys once you complete this dungeon. This is one of the best Aspects for your Rogue builds, provided you're building it around the Barrage ability.

