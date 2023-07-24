Diablo 4 Shifting City dungeon: Location, how to clear, and more

The Diablo 4 Shifting City dungeon is one of the few dungeons in the game associated with a Stronghold. To access this dungeon, you'll have to clear a particular Stronghold nearby. There are many such dungeons in the game, and although they aren't particularly challenging, the fact that you have to complete a different activity to access them makes the overall process slightly tedious.

Like most of the dungeons in the game, the Diablo 4 Shifting City dungeon rewards you with an Aspect that you can then imprint on your equipment. Although this doesn't do much in terms of offense, it is a utility Aspect, making it essential for builds that rely on high skill uptime.

Diablo 4 Shifting City dungeon location

Shifting City Dry Steppes dungeon location (Screenshot via Mapgenie.io)

To find the Diablo 4 Shifting City dungeon, you'll have to make your way Dry Steppes first. Once you're here, you must clear out the Ruins of Qara Yisu Stronghold. It's a fairly straightforward fight, and once you're done defeating the boss and unlocking the Wanderer's Shrine, you'll be able to see this dungeon on your map.

While there's no specific level requirement for this dungeon, it's recommended that you make your way to at least level 20 before you start running it. If you're still having trouble completing this activity, don't forget to use elixirs to help ease up the fight a little.

How to easily complete the Shifting City dungeon in Diablo 4

This is one of the bigger dungeons that you will come across in the game. While it does not have complicated mechanics, it's easy to get lost while exploring. Here's what you need to do inside the Shifting City dungeon.

First, you need to clear the Ruins of Qara Yisu stronghold.

After you've cleared the area and finally have access to the dungeon, make your way to the entrance and press the interact button to make your way inside.

For the first stage, you must locate and place two Ancient Tablets on a pedestal.

If you're having trouble locating them, explore the entire map, and look for a white square with an inverted triangle on it. This icon is used to indicate points of interest on your map.

Once you've found both these tablets and you've placed them on their respective pedestals, you'll be able to proceed to the next area.

In the next area, you'll have to collect Animus from Animus Carriers and place them in the urn.

Open your map and look out for skull icons. These are the monsters you need to kill.

Once you've filled the urn, make your way to the final boss room.

The Tomb Lord is the boss for the Diablo 4 Shifting City dungeon. The fight is fairly straightforward, and you should be able to decimate this boss quickly if you have a decent build equipped.

Diablo 4 Shifting City dungeon rewards

Just like the other dungeons in the game, you'll get a good amount of gear, gold, and XP. However, the main reward from this dungeon is the Legendary Aspect that you unlock the first time you complete it.

The Aspect in question is known as the Ravenous Aspect. Interestingly enough, this can only be imprinted on a Ring and is exclusive to Diablo 4 Rogues. With this Legendary Aspect imprinted, you gain 50% - 70% increased energy regeneration for four seconds every time you kill a Vulnerable enemy.