Ravenous Aspect in Diablo 4: How to get, Legendary Key Passive, and more

Rogues have a rather hard time managing their Stamina bar, and maintaining the resource poorly often leads to their demise during some of the toughest challenges in Diablo 4. However, there are some Legendary Aspects in the game that will help you maintain the Stamina bar with the Rogue, with one of the best being the Ravenous Aspect.

When equipped, the Aspect will allow you to gain increased energy regeneration when you kill a vulnerable target. As the Rogue class involves maximizing the vulnerable status effect, continually killing enemies affected by it will keep topping up your Stamina so you can spam your Core Skills more often.

While it is one of the most coveted Legendary Aspects in the game, many in the community are having a tough time coming across it in the game.

This Diablo 4 guide will go over some of the things you must do to obtain the Ravenous Aspect in the game.

Getting the Rogue’s Ravenous Aspect in Diablo 4

There are primarily two ways by which you can get your hands on the Ravenous Aspect in Diablo 4:

1) Obtaining it as a part of your Codex of Power

The most reliable way is to unlock it as part of your Codex of Power. You must go to the Shifting City dungeon in the Qara Yisu area in the Dry Steppes to do this.

It is located on the area's northern edge, where you must clear out the dungeon to get the Aspect. To complete the dungeon, you need to defeat all the enemies, clear the mini-objective, and then beat the final boss of the area.

Upon doing so, the Ravenous Aspect will automatically unlock in your Codex of Power.

2) Getting it as a drop

The next way, albeit not as reliable, is to get the Aspect as part of a gear drop. Based on the RNG, this requires a fair bit of grind, but you can increase its drop rate by playing the game on World Tier 3 or World Tier 4.

The item’s drop chance from elite mobs and chests will increase in higher difficulties, making it easier for you to obtain the gear.

Once it drops, you must take it to the Occultist, where you can extract the Aspect and then imprint it to another gear you choose.

Rogue’s Ravenous Aspect Legendary Key Passive in Diablo 4

The Rogue’s Ravenous Aspect is a resource type. Hence, you can only imprint it on Rings.

Its Legendary Key Passive reads as follows:

Killing a Vulnerable enemy grants you [50-70%] increased Energy Regeneration for 4 seconds.

The Aspect will allow your Rogue to easily manage resources and spam their Core Skills, such as Volley, more often.

