Diablo 4: How to get Sidhe's Bindings and it's Unique Effects

In Diablo 4, the Sidhe's Bindings are a pair of Unique Gloves made specifically for the Sorcerer class. These gloves enable Sorcerers to summon all three elemental variants of Familiars at once, drastically enhancing their offensive capability and strategic versatility. In addition to increasing Familiar duration and reducing cooldowns, these gloves further enhance the overall damage output, size of the explosion, as well as the attack frequency of the familiar.

In this article, we will dive into the details of the Stats of Sidhe's Bindings and how to find and utilize the item in Diablo 4.

Stats and Unique Effect of Sidhe’s Bindings Unique Gloves in Diablo 4

Stats:

Stats and Unique Effect of Sidhe’s Bindings (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

+47.0–65.0% Non-Physical Damage

+31.5–45.0% Familiar Explosion Size

+13.5–22.5% Chance for Familiar to Hit Twice

+1–2 to Familiar

Unique Effect:

Unique Effect of Sidhe’s Bindings (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Casting Familiar now summons all three elemental variants at once.

Familiar's duration is increased by 25–50%, and its cooldown is reduced by 2 seconds, but its maximum charges are reduced by 1.

How to acquire Sidhe's Bindings in Diablo 4

Acquiring Sidhe's Bindings in Diablo 4 involves engaging in various in-game activities. Here are the few ways you can get the Sidhe's Bindings in Diablo 4:

Can randomly drop from defeating enemies and opening chests:

Can randomly drop from defeating enemies or opening chests (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Some unique items, like Sidhe's Bindings, don't drop from any specific ladder boss, rather, they can drop randomly from enemies or chests throughout Sanctuary in Diablo 4.

Participating in world events, such as gathering Legions, slaying World Bosses, or completing Nightmare Dungeons, can increase the chances of obtaining high-tier loot.

Can drop during Helltide Events:

Helltide Events (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

These events spawn every hour around Sanctuary in Diablo 4, and they offer chests that may drop Sidhe's Bindings. Farming Cinders during Helltide Events to open these chests can be an effective strategy.

Note that if you die during the event, you will lose 50% of all Cinders in the inventory. Unused Cinders will disappear from your inventory once the current event has ended, so use as many of them as possible during the event.

Can be gambled at the Purveyor of Curiosity:

The Purveyor of Curiosity (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can spend Murmuring Obols (Obols) at the Purveyor of Curiosity and get a gambling chance to acquire Sidhe's Bindings Unique Gloves. However, the rarity of gear obtained ranges from Magic to Mythic Unique items, making this a very unreliable process.

Builds that utilize Sidhe's Bindings Unique Gloves in Diablo 4

Familiar Conjurer Sorcerer

This build revolves around leveraging Sidhe’s Bindings Unique Gloves to simultaneously summon all three elemental familiars, which in turn synergizes with Tal Rasha's Iridescent Loop. This unique ring grants a damage buff for each active elemental familiar, and Sidhe’s Bindings ensure you can maintain all three at once. This rotation consistently maximizes your damage output by keeping all elemental buffs active, making it a powerful and efficient strategy.

In summary, Sidhe's Bindings are powerful gloves that transform the Familiar skill, offering the Sorcerer class enhanced elemental capabilities in Diablo 4.

Participating in high-tier events can increase the chances of acquiring this item.

