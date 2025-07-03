Diablo 4: The Priestess Horadrim guide (Season 9)

The Priestess Horadrim is one of the later Diablo 4 Season 9 quests, and continues the quest of looking for Horadric relics. The previous quest, Wisdom’s Chosen had players going through old dungeons in search of these items, and that trend is going to continue. While Wisdom’s Chosen did have some reports of it being bugged, we completed it without issue. It may be that it wasn’t bugged for us, or that players are missing something in the quest.

Either way, once you complete Wisdom’s Chosen, you will immediately get The Priestess Horadrim, which will send you to the Forgotten Depths and beyond in Diablo 4 Season 9. If you’d like to know what you need to do, we’re here to help.

How to complete The Priestess Horadrim in Diablo 4 Season 9

Steps to complete The Priestess Horadrim

Find the relic within Forgotten Depths

Find the relic within Sunken Library

Speak with the Villager about relics

Find the relic within Mercy’s Reach

Place the relics

No matter what build you’re running in Diablo 4 Season 9, The Priestess Horadrim should not be a difficult quest. Once you pick it up, immediately head down to the Forgotten Depths dungeon. However, you aren’t going to find the relic you’re seeking in the normal nooks and crannies of the dungeon.

The first relic's easy - just beat the dungeon! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Instead, complete the dungeon as normal, completing the objectives of freeing the prisoners and returning the mechanical box, before finally defeating the boss, Tomb Lord. They will drop Torn Scroll and Embalming Tool. The Embalming Tool is the relic you’re after, and the Torn Scroll is your next tip on where to go.

The next destination is Sunken Library, so head to the dungeon, near Iron Wolves Encampment. Run into the dungeon, and as soon as you can go either right or left, go right. You’ll see a red skull on the mini-map, where the Archival Guardian awaits. Defeat them, and loot Letter to Iben Fahd.

Head south and fight the Knight Hunters, and they'll drop this item. No need to finish the dungeon (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once that’s done, teleport to Firebreak Manor, walk inside, and speak with Finch. He will reveal that the next relic is at Mercy’s Reach for The Priestess Horadrim is in Diablo 4 Season 9. Head inside, and take the southern route. At the first junction, head northeast, and then southeast at the next junction.

You’re looking for Rograk and Takral, the Knight Hunters. One of them will drop the Zakarum Emblem, which is the final of the relics you’re after. Return to Cerrigar and place the three relics. That will complete the quest, and let you move on with your relic hunt.

