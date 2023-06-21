Diablo 4 Third Eye Elixir: Types, recipe, effects, and more

With a wide assortment of crafting and upgrading mechanics, Diablo 4 will surely be a great play for anyone who enjoys the action RPG genre. As one of the most successful games in 2023, fans have been mesmerized by the building and exploration options the title offers. However, one neglected but important in-game feature is Elixir crafting.

Elixirs provide certain highly beneficial passive buffs to top up your current skills and provide you with extra assistance during your journey through Sanctuary. One of them is the Third Eye Elixir which is essentially useful if you wish to increase your speed while facing the hordes of demons in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Third Eye Elixir recipe

You need to be a minimum of Level 40 to craft the Third Eye Elixir (Image via Sportskeeda, Blizzard Entertainment)

The Third Eye Elixir is a part of a group that ranges from weak to superior depending on your character XP level. To unlock the Third Eye Elixir, you must be a minimum of Level 40 in the action RPG.

If you did not know, Elixirs are crafted in the Alchemist's shop, which you can find in all the major cities and towns near the Waypoints in the game. Sometimes they will appear after you have cleared the strongholds.

Most players tend to neglect the usage of Elixirs together and visit the Alchemist just to upgrade their health potions. However, these Elixirs can be used depending on a situation or any upcoming fight.

To make the Third Eye Elixir in Diablo 4, you will simply need to collect these items and bring them to the Alchemist:

10 Gallowvine

8 Howler Moss

6 Crushed Beast Bones

Aside from the Level 40 prerequisite, you must invest 1500 gold to craft this elixir in the action RPG. After interacting with any Alchemist in the game, hover over the Third Eye Elixir option in the "Craft Elixirs" menu, and craft it by spending 1500 gold.

Diablo 4 Third Eye Elixir uses and effects

As mentioned earlier, the Third Eye Elixir in the game is exceptionally useful for increasing your speed during combat. Consumption of this elixir will grant you a 6% Dodge boost during combat which will be helpful when you are attacked. Aside from this buff, this elixir will also grant you a 5% bonus XP generation throughout the entirety of its 30-minute active time.

This can be very useful whenever you are looking to power level or increase your XP quickly to have more skill points under your wing for spending. The Third Eye Elixir can be very useful for boss fights where the enemy has a long wind up, giving you an easier dodge window. Most of the time, the hitboxes are pretty tight, and the boss still scrapes off you a bit, depleting your HP. However, with the Third Eye Elixir, you can dodge away more swiftly than you used to do previously in Diablo 4.

This was everything you had to know about crafting and using the Third Eye Elixir in Diablo 4.

Poll : 0 votes