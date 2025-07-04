Diablo 4: Thorns Rock Splitter Spiritborn build guide (Season 9)

Diablo 4’s Rock Splitter Thorns Spiritborn build is arguably one of the most powerful in the game right now, but it’s not due to its own power. It’s thanks to some stat double-dipping, due to the Jaguar Spirit Hall. There are several interactions that shoudn’t be happening thanks to this, but since it’s available in the game, and unlikely to be nerfed this season, you may as well go for it!

However, do please keep in mind that this could be nerfed. If it is, we’ll have to come back and adjust it accordingly, but right now, Rock Splitter Thorns Spiritborn builds are absolutely monstrous in Diablo 4 Season 9. It’s easily one of the best endgame builds right now, and here’s how to set it up.

How does the Rock Splitter Thorns Spiritborn work in Diablo 4 Season 9?

The Rock Splitter Thorns Spiritborn build in Diablo 4 uses Rock Splitter to deal lots of Thorns damage, all the time. We pick a bunch of talents and abilities that will enhance this as other skills that will take advantage of our Double Jaguar setup (EG: Ravager).

While Uniques aren't required, they sure are helpful! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

We have movement via The Hunter, defenses with Armored Hide, and Counterattack to also avoid incoming damage and also help out our Thorns. It’s a pretty simple build to run, and it’s also wildly overpowered right now. You may as well take advantage of how strong it is, and bask in the ridiculous Thorns damage.

While you don’t have to have any Uniques for this build, there are several I cannot recommend enough: Sepazontec to make every Rock Splitter strike deal Thorns damage, Razorplate for tons of Thorns, and Loyalty’s Mantle to make your Double Jaguar even stronger. They aren’t necessary, but you’ll wonder how you ever went without them.

Hotbar

Armored Hide

The Hunter

Ravager

Toxic Skin

Rock Splitter

Counterattack

What is the likely rotation for a Rock Splitter Thorns Spiritborn in Diablo 4 Season 9?

Use Ravager at all times. If it’s not active, make it active.

Use Counterattack/The Hunter to initiate

Use Rock Splitter to deal damage, while keeping your Counterattack online

Use Armored Hide to be Unstoppable when it’s off cooldown

When it’s time to use The Hunter again, remember to hit Counterattack first, for the free casts

There’s something important about this Rock Splitter Thorns Spiritborn build in Diablo 4 Season 9. Do not cast Toxic Skin. I know it’s on the hotbar, but it’s there because of the Replenishing Toxic Skin talent (passive Thorns increase). You’ll have another way to poison people, don’t worry. As you can see, it’s a very easy build. Just remember to not touch Toxic Skin. Everything else, when it’s not on cooldown, put it back on cooldown.

Talents and Spirit Hall picks for Diablo 4 Season 9’s Rock Splitter Thorns Spiritborn

Unlike some other builds, like the Shadowblight Necromancer build in Diablo 4 Season 9, the Rock Splitter Thorns Spiritborn actually puts more than one point into a basic ability. Armored Hide gets all five points, alongside The Hunter. Other than that, we’re stacking tons of powerful passives, which you can see below.

Skills to pick Rock Splitter (Enhanced, Accelerated) Follow Through Follow Through Follow Through Vortex (Enhanced, Measured) Ravager (Enhanced, Replenishing) Toxic Skin (Enhanced, Replenishing) Mirage Unrestrained Power Unrestrained Power Unrestrained Power Focal Point Diminishment Diminishment Diminishment Apex Apex Apex Armored Hide (Enhanced, Reinforced) Armored Hide Armored Hide Armored Hide Armored Hide Counterattack (Enhanced) Endurance Fueled Patient Guard Auspicious Auspicious Auspicious Bastion Bastion Bastion Resilient Dominant Dominant Dominant Potent Potent Potent The Hunter (Harmonious, Exalted) The Hunter The Hunter The Hunter The Hunter Resolution Resolution Resolution Sustenance Intricacy Intricacy Spiritual Attunement Spiritual Attunement Spiritual Attunement Supremacy Adaptive Stances

We’re going to be running Double Jaguar for our Spirit Hall. This makes all of our abilities Jaguar, and allows us to deal more damage every 15 hits. On top of that, we gain Attack Speed/Ferocity buffs, and get to enjoy all the things busted with the Jaguar Spirit right now.

Horadric Spells and ideal Horadric Jewels to pick

The more I use Disintegrate, the more I like it (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Ideal Horadric Spell combo:

Catalyst: Disintegrate

Infusion: Nebulous Extract

Arcana: Invigorating Helix, Bottled Wind, Sapping Crux

We’re going to connect our Horadric Spell combo to Rock Splitter, the button we arguably use the most. We’re also using Disintegrate, which is wildly powerful, and we’re going to make it poisonous via Nebulous Extract. Then, thanks to Replenishing Toxic Skin, we’ll get our Thorns damage when we poison.

That will shred anything caught in the crossfire of the Disintegrate line. Other than that, Invigorating Helix for support, Bottled Wind for Barrier, and Sapping Crux for Vulnerability will make for a very satisfying combo.

When it comes to Horadric Jewels, if you can manage to craft one or two, I'd recommend Seal of Denial for more Thorns, and Scornful Light, which does increase the damage we take, but also enhances our outgoing damage.

What is the best Mercenary for Diablo 4 Season 9’s Rock Splitter Thorns Spiritborn?

My favorite Mercenary, Raheir, still stands as the undisputed champion of the Mercenaries in Diablo 4 Season 9. We’ll pair him with Varanya (pair Bloodthirst with Combat Skill). Below, you can see the picks for Raheir, though you’ll probably be used to these by now in D4.

Raheir talents

Ground Slam

Raheir’s Aegis

Bastion

Inspiration

Ideal gear and masterworking picks for Rock Splitter Thorns Spiritborn in Diablo 4

The Xan Rune is such a massive game-changer for this build, that I offer two sets of Legendary Aspects for the Rock Splitter Thorns Spiritborn build in Diablo 4 Season 9. You don’t need the Uniques, but I cannot recommend them enough, and have factored them into the build. Below you’ll see everything you need for an ideal start.

Gear Slot Tempering Most Important Masterworks Ideal Stats Head (Loyalty's Mantle) Damage Reduction All Stats, Movement Speed, Damage Reduction, Ranks to Velocity, Unique Effect Chest (Razorplate) Thorns Thorns, Thorns, Thorns, Thorns, Thorns, Unique Effect Gloves Mystic Circle Potency, Rock Splitter Size Mystic Circle Potency Attack Speed, Maximum Life, Dexterity, Vulnerable Damage, Armor, Resistance to All Elements Pants Total Armor, Vortex Size Resistance to All Elements Resistance to All Elements, Thorns, Armor, Maximum Life, Dexterity, Life per 5s Boots Movement Speed, Vortex Size Resistance to All Elements Resistance to All Elements, Movement Speed, Maximum Life, Dexterity, Armor, Life per 5s Amulet Mystic Circle Potency, Ranks to Resilient Ranks to Potent Ranks to Potent, Ranks to Apex, Dexterity, Total Armor, Attack Speed, Movement Speed Ring #1 Mystic Circle Potency, Counterattack Charges Mystic Circle Potency Attack Speed, Maximum Life, Life per 5s, Vulnerable Damage, Resistance to All Elements, Dexterity Ring #2 Mystic Circle Potency, The Hunter CDR Mystic Circle Potency Attack Speed, Maximum Life, 15% chance to hdeal, Vulnerable Damage, Dexterity, Resistance to All Elements Weapon (Sepazontec) Chance for Basic Skills to Deal Double Damage Chance for Basic Skills to Deal Double Damage, Ranks to Follow Through, Dexterity, Basic Lucky Hit Chance, Unique Effect

Legendary Aspects (before Xan/Uniques)

Juggernaut’s

Might

Plains Power

Moonrise

Hectic

Gostwalker

Adaptability

Conceited

Duelist’s

Legendary Aspects (once you have Xan)

Moonrise

Hectic

Duelist’s

Adaptability

Conceited

Plains Power

When it comes to this build’s Rune Combos, I think Moni+Xan is the most important one. Xan allows you to Crit/Overpower with Rock Splitter. You also should consider Cir+Que for Barrier generation.

What do our Paragon Boards look like for Rock Splitter Thorns Spiritborn in Diablo 4?

This is roughly what your Paragon Board should look like (Image via Blizzard Entertainment/D4Builds)

This Paragon Board still has room for growth, and is using Level 46 Glyphs. You can find all of the Glyphs, boards, and amount of rotations you need to use to get the most out of it. It will offer a significant amount of damage, through Glyphs like Hubris. It adds to our Thorns damage, making it a must-have.

Board Route

Board Start (Hubris Glyph)

North to Spiney Skin (Revenge Glyph) (One Rotation)

East to Viscous Shield (Turf Glyph) (One Rotation)

North to Sapping (Ritual Glyph) (Two Rotations)

West to Convergence (Colossal Glyph) (Three Rotations)

