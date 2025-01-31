How to get Voice of The Stars in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 Season 7 introduced powerful Occult Gems, like Voice of the Stars. It grants your Ultimate Abilities a great deal of seasonal synergy, providing you’re at least using one Aura. That’s incredibly simple to do in Season 7, as there are several useful Auras for virtually all playstyles. Unfortunately, getting Voice of the Stars, or any other Occult Gem can take an incredible amount of grinding and luck.

Out of all of these Occult Gems, Voice of the Stars is one of the most powerful, based on how much synergy it offers Diablo 4 players. However, if you want to know how to begin grinding it, we’re here to help.

How to unlock and craft Voice of the Stars in Diablo 4

In order to get the Voice of the Stars recipe/grimoire in Diablo 4, you must already be playing on Torment I or higher. That means you’ll also have to at least grind through The Pit of the Artificers level 20, and be level-capped. Once you’ve done these, the grind begins. You’re going to want to push through as many Headhunt zones as you can.

It takes some real grinding to unlock Voice of the Stars, but it's worth it (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Voice of the Stars Grimoire drops from these Headhunt Zones in Diablo 4. While we imagine anything can drop it, you’re probably better off uprooting as many of the Exposed Roots as possible, and focusing on destroying any Uprooted Cocoons you see, to fight those bosses.

You just have to keep going until you unlock the Grimoire, and then you’ll learn it from your inventory like you would any other Manual. To craft the Voice of the Stars in Diablo 4, you need the following:

Elder Sigil x1

Heart of Anima x1

Raging Enigma x1

Diamond Fragments x100,000

Galena, at the Tree of Whispers, is the crafting person you need (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

That means, if you want to make the Voice of the Stars, you need three other Occult Gems first in D4. You’ll need to farm/craft Elder Sigil, Heart of Anima, and Raging Enigma, and use those to create a Voice of the Stars.

Two of these are Magic rarity, and one is Rare (Raging Enigma). To make this even more frustrating, you’ll need another pair of Magic Rarity gems to use as fodder for your Rare Gem. In total, you’ll need the following ingredients to make these:

Craft 2 Magic Occult Gems:

Fugitive Head x2

Restless Rot x2000

100,000 Gem Fragments

Craft Rare Gem:

Magic Occult Gems x2

75,000 Skull Fragments

Once you’ve farmed up all these materials, and have the recipe, head to Galena at the Tree of Whispers, and she can make the powerful Voice of the Stars for you. In addition to its other stats, while you have an Aura active, it makes your Ultimate Skills also count as Eldritch, Growth & Decay, and Psyche Witchcraft powers. You also gain +10%[x] Ultimate Damage, which is impressive.

