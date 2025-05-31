Diablo 4: When does Season 8 end?

Diablo 4 Season 8 has a shorter season than normal, but when does it end? The Season of Belial’s Return has been an interesting one, and while it’s not the best season Blizzard Entertainment has come up with, we found it to be fun enough to return to after our review. It’s also the first season I received a Mythic Unique, so I feel some measure of satisfaction from playing through the Boss Power season.

Season 9 looks to use customized spells, in Season 9, Sins of the Horadrim, but when does Diablo 4 Season 8 even end? We know it’s a shorter season than normal, and then things will go back to normal. Thankfully, if you’ve logged in and checked your Battle Pass, it’s pretty clear that July 1, 2025 marks the end of Season 8 in D4.

When can you expect Season 8 to end in Diablo 4?

According to the Reliquaries screen of Diablo 4, Season 8 ends on July 1, 2025. As of the time of writing, instead of a specific date, it only says that the Reliquary — formerly the Battle Pass — ends in 31 days. That gives us an end date of Tuesday, July 1, 2025. That also tells us that Season 9 will begin July 1, since there’s never a gap between seasons.

On July 1, 2025, we start again, with a new character, but probably a similar build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

That means, from the time of writing, there’s about a month of time left to wrap up all the Reliquary rewards, and get the most out of the various boss powers you’ve accumulated throughout the Season of Belial’s Return.

It’s worth noting that this could change, and there is a precedent. Season 7 was extended by two weeks, as there was still work to be done on the current Season. If Blizzard feels that they need to push things back, then they will, and we’ll update this accordingly.

However, right now, Diablo 4 Season 8 ends on July 1, 2025, right in time to celebrate Independence Day (in America) later in the week. There might also be some maintenance between the two seasons, but none have been announced on the Battle Net app as of this writing.

Once Season 8 ends, players will be able to create new characters, and check out Season 9, Sins of the Horadrim, farm up new Horadric Jewels, and create devastatingly powerful customized spells.

