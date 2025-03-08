Diablo 4 will no longer have Mid-Season balance patches for Classes

One interesting feature of Diablo 4 is going away in Season 8: The massive Mid-Season balance patch. Typically, if something is incredibly overpowered, or underperforming, players have to wait a good month or so before anything is done about it. We can look back to the Spiritborn and how it completely took over when it first launched, and that entire season, it just stayed that way.

However, this doesn’t mean that balance is going away forever in Diablo 4 only that the sweeping Mid-Season balance patches are going to be a thing of the past. The developers, during the March 2025 Campfire chat, opened up about what this means.

Diablo 4 will end Mid-Season balance patches in Season 8, and update earlier instead

The days of the Mid-Season balance patches are done in Diablo 4, and instead, the team are going to be looking at fixing and balancing things earlier — perhaps even within the first few weeks.

That’s what is likely going to happen in Season 8, and depending on how that turns out, it will likely influence what the developers do in future seasons. This will be the first D4 season that doesn’t have a giant Mid-Season patch after all.

The end of Mid-Season patches is coming soon! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This way, at the start of a season, the developers can make sure that the new builds they’ve enhanced/adjusted will be performing the way they should and end-game content is being enjoyed by a variety of builds without one dominating the others too badly. The team plans to keep a close eye on the game as the season kicks off.

That way, if something is vastly under or overperforming, they can look at it and find ways to solve it early. Hopefully, this creates a more enjoyable experience for the majority of players for a longer time in the season. Nothing’s more frustrating than putting a build together, finding out it’s awful, and then having to wait a month or so to get anything done about it — if anything gets done.

I think this is a grand idea, personally. If an update hits early, you’re likely not completely done with the season yet and have time to pivot if you aren’t happy, as opposed to a month and a half in the current season.

(Content begins at 31:13)

Spiritborn, in particular, was a class that was highlighted as a reason for this kind of change. Season 6’s Spiritborn was absolutely bonkers, to the point where if you didn’t play a Spiritborn build, then you simply were simply weaker. They could crank out as close to infinite damage, and it wasn’t hard to do.

Hopefully, with this change, there will be a greater variety of powerful builds for a longer period of time not just in Season 8, but further beyond. Blizzard plans to support Diablo 4 for a very long time, so it will be interesting to see how this Mid-Season shift will actually affect the game going forward.

