The Division 2 Twitch drops for S7 and Battle of Brooklyn (May 2025)

The Division 2 just had its new expansion released, alongside new season. To celebrate its launch, Ubisoft is allowing the community to obtain some extra rewards from livestream on Twitch. These rewards can be earned in the form of Twitch drops, typically by connecting an Ubisoft account with a Twitch account.

This article lists everything related to The Division 2 Twitch drops for Battle for Brooklyn launch in May 2025.

How to enable Twitch drops for The Division 2?

To enable Twitch drops, you must have your Ubisoft account connected to Twitch. To do this, head to the official drops page from Ubisoft website and click on "Get Started." This will lead you to a page asking you to link your Ubisoft account with Twitch. Hence, log in using your Ubisoft credentials, and then under the "Drops Account," log in using your Twitch credentials.

Linking page in Ubisoft account for The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Next, head over to any Twitch streamer with enabled drops to get the items.

Note that the required watch time can stack for you across different streamers, so you do not have to keep watching one specific streamer.

The Division 2 Twitch drop schedule and rewards

The Battle for Brooklyn drops will start from 6 am CET on May 27. Here is a list of all the drop times across major regions:

India: May 27, at 9:30 pm.

May 27, at 9:30 pm. China: May 28, at 12 am.

May 28, at 12 am. Japan: May 28, at 1 am.

May 28, at 1 am. UK: May 28, at 5 pm.

The drops will be active from May 27 to June 10. Rewards include the following based on the number of watch time:

15 minutes: 2x Named Item Cache.

2x Named Item Cache. 30 minutes: 2x Named Item Cache.

2x Named Item Cache. 1 Hour: Black Tusk Linear Weapon Skin.

Black Tusk Linear Weapon Skin. 2 Hour: Black Tusk Geometric Weapon Skin.

Black Tusk Geometric Weapon Skin. 3 Hour: 2x Exotic Cache.

2x Exotic Cache. 4 Hour: Black Tusk Camo Weapon Skin.

Black Tusk Camo Weapon Skin. 5 Hour: Black Tusk Glitch Weapon Skin.

Black Tusk Glitch Weapon Skin. 6 Hour: Black Tusk Bravo Backpack Trophy.

To claim the drops from within the game, head to your Stash inside the White House, and then access the Mailbox, followed by Special Deliveries.

