Does Grounded 2 have local co-op (LAN Multiplayer)?

Grounded 2 brings a massive new area for players to explore, but many will argue that the best way to experience the game is to play with friends. The game allows you to create two types of multiplayer worlds: a regular one and a shared co-op. Both require an internet connection to play with others, which may raise the question: Is there a local co-op option?

The answer to that is no, Grounded 2 does not have a local co-op option yet. Let’s discuss whether this feature will be available in a future update and how someone can play with others now.

Could local co-op come to Grounded 2?

The game is currently in early access, with several more features planned for future updates. However, a local co-op seems unlikely. While Obsidian Entertainment has not provided any information on the matter, the first game also did not have this feature.

Currently, the game allows players to host either a Standard or Shared co-op world, both of which require an internet connection to play with others. Players must also have a copy of the game, either by purchasing it or through an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Those with bad or no internet connectivity will have to explore the Brookhollow Park alone for now.

How to play with friends in Grounded 2

As mentioned, one can host a multiplayer world, which allows up to four friends to play the game together. Follow the steps below to find out how to host a multiplayer game.

Launch Grounded 2 and select the “Multiplayer” option. Click on “Host Online Game” to create a new multiplayer instance. Selecting “New Game” will open a prompt, giving players the option to set a password. Choose either a “Standard World” or a “Shared World”.

Those who don’t want to be the host can click on “Join Online Game” after step 1 to find a pre-made lobby by their friend. Note that a Standard World will be unplayable if the host is offline, but a Shared World allows everyone to progress the story regardless of the host's online status.

