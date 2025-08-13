How to get Boiling Glands in Grounded 2

Boiling Glands in Grounded 2 can be obtained by killing and then harvesting Bombardier Beetles. It is not a pretty task as these critters are hardy, and the drop rate for this particular resource is rather low. However, if you want Boiling Glands in Grounded 2, this is the only way to get them.

Ad

Moreover, since this item is useful in crafting things such as Scorching Orb, Sizzling Circlet, and Roach Chestplate, which have their item set bonuses, it's going to be worth collecting. That said, here is everything you need to know about Boiling Glands in Grounded 2.

Where to find Bombardier Beetles to kill and harvest Boiling Glands in Grounded 2

(Image via Obsidian Entertainment | YouTube/Legacy Gaming)

Bombardier Beetles are massive compared to most other critters in Brookhollow Park. Owing to their sheer size, safety in numbers is not their strong point, and hence they can be found moving about largely by their lonesome self. However, this does not mean they are easy targets. So approach with caution while tackling one. That said, here's where to find them.

Ad

Trending

Two Bombardier Beetles can be found South of the Picnic Table on a rocky path that cuts diagonally across the Snackbar Front area, leading towards Headless BURG.L.

One Bombardier Beetle can be found north of the Podium.

Another Bombardier Beetle can be found outside the Ice Cream Cart.

One Bombardier Beetle can be found northwest of the Trash Can.

Two One Bombardier Beetles can be founds can be found west of the Trash Can.

Ad

Aside from these locations, you can find Bombardier Beetles all over Brookhollow Park. As mentioned, owing to their size, it is easy to find them. You can even one an O.R.C. inside The Fire Pit, next to Heatwave.

How to defeat Bombardier Beetles in Grounded 2?

To get the Boiling Glands in Grounded 2, you'll have to defeat Bombardier Beetles. The easiest way to do that is to attack them from afar using a Ranger build, or get close with a Shield. Avoid their AOE attack and counter-attack when an opening presents itself. There's not much else to it. As long as you avoid the AOE damage, you will be fine.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More