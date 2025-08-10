Shields in Grounded 2 play a huge role in builds and overall defense. You can use a Ranger or Mage build to fight, but there's nothing like having a Shield to hold the line when things get rough. It also helps using Shields in Grounded 2 when going up against bosses such as the Cockroach Queen.

All in all, they aren't mandatory, but knowing about Shields in Grounded 2, and which ones work well, in what situations, could be a lifesaver one day. That said, here's more on the topic at hand.

List of all Shields in Grounded 2 - Ranked

Shields in Grounded 2 will keep you and your party safe from Bugs (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

There are a total of five Shields in Grounded 2 that you can get your hands on. Four of them can be crafted, while the one has to be outright obtained. You could use the duplication glitch to get a copy for your entire squad, but that's another topic altogether. That said, here's the list of Shields, ranked.

Scarlet Aegis

Arguably the best Shield in Grounded 2, the Scarlet Aegis has to be obtained, and while it can be a bit challenging, it will be worth the effort. It has two mods: Parry Buggie Heal and Heavy Block. The former mod allows your Buggies to be healed with each perfect block, while the latter will enable you to block out all damage without much stamina drain. In short, if you're going for a Warrior build, this is the Shield you want on you at all times.

Crimson Buckler

Despite being a Tier 1 Shield in Grounded 2, the Crimson Buckler is well above its weight class when it comes to keeping its user safe. Its two mods: Light Shield and Aggressively Perfect Block, making it a formidable Shield for players looking to stun Bugs frequently.

The Light Shield mod ensures that perfect blocks deal high stun, but on the flipside, normal blocks have lower protection. Meanwhile, Aggressively Perfect Block deals damage and stuns attackers.

Ladyguard

There's nothing special about the Ladyguard, but it does have the Heavy Shield mod and the highest block value in Grounded 2. If you're looking for a solid Tier 2 Shield, this is the perfect one for your character.

Bombuckler

With two distinct mods: Light Shield and Spicy Parry, the Bombuckler is a counter-Bug Shield. As usual, the Light Shield mod deals high stun, for a trade-off against normal blocks. However, it does shine in the second mod, Spicy Parry, which deals Spicy damage and Sizzle to attackers when a perfect block is executed.

Weevil Shield

This Shield has the Light Shield mod and decent blocking stats. It's nowhere close to being the best, but it's rather useful in a pinch, and since it's Tier 1, you'll need very limited resources to craft it. It's an early-game win-win situation.

