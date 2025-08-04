Grounded 2 survival mechanics guide (Hunger and Thirst)

Grounded 2 survival mechanics are simple to grasp, yet difficult to master. There are a few fundamental survival mechanics, such as Hunger, Thirst, Chill, and Sizzle. While the latter pair is related to the environment, the former is related to your character.

These two Grounded 2 survival mechanics are interconnected to every aspect of gameplay. If you're able to overcome Hunger and Thirst, that's at least 20% of the game mastered.

That said, here's what you need to know about these two essential Grounded 2 survival mechanics.

Grounded 2 survival mechanics: How to deal with Hunger?

Cooking Bugs has never felt this good (Image via Obsidian Entertainment | YouTube/KpShamino)

One of the two major Grounded 2 survival mechanics you will have to constantly contend with is Hunger. As your character explores and fights Bugs, they start to feel a rumble in their bellies. If they don't eat, they will perish from becoming too malnourished.

To deal with Hunger, during the initial stages of the game, your character will have to rely on titbits from Bugs. You can consume them after disposing of them. However, with time, you'll be able to create the Roasting Spit. With this, you will be able to cook food for nourishment and sustenance. It's not gourmet food, but it'll do.

As you progress and build a home in the backyard, you'll be able to slowly stockpile rations to ensure you don't need to go on a wild Bug chase for scraps. More crafting options will become available as you explore and build.

Grounded 2 survival mechanics: How to deal with Thirst?

Water droplet on the run (Image via Obsidian Entertainment | YouTube/KpShamino)

Given that this is an MMO, Thirst plays an equally important role as Hunger. Your character will dehydrate over time and can perish if not hydrated. To avoid death, you can harvest water from leaves and grass in the form of dew, which can be consumed. Much like in real life (and even in MMOs such as Dune Awakening), early morning is the best time to harvest dew.

If you find yourself short on water and in a pinch, you can guzzle some dirty water, but that's not advisable. It'll make your character sick, and increase he rate at which your Hunger meter increases. If you're lucky enough, you can also come across other beverages that can hydrate you, such as juice or soda. They aren't as good as clean water, but they can suffice.

Owing to how vital drinking water is, you'll need to unlock the Canteen recipe to ensure you have a steady supply of water to carry about. When your Hydration levels are low, take a sip and all will be well.

