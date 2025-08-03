How to get Scarlet Aegis Shield in Grounded 2

Grounded 2 has a variety of weapons you can use to defeat dangerous bugs, and some can only be acquired by exploring secret locations across the park. One of them is the ‘Scarlet Aegis Shield’, a heavy shield that is one of the best equipment to get as a solo player. Being a heavy shield, it provides complete protection against all blocked physical hits.

The treasure chest holding Scarlet Aegis is hidden inside a cave guarded by multiple scorpions. Here’s how you can defeat the enemies and find the shield.

Where to find Scarlet Aegis Shield in Grounded 2?

Go to the marked zone to find the cave (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Scarlet Aegis Shield is located in the Ceremony region, one of the most dangerous areas in the park. You’ll need a bomb to blow up a cracked wall, a weapon that can deal Smashing damage, and torches to get the shield.

Bratburst is the easiest bomb to craft. To get its recipe, scan a shard of Spicy Candy under the analyzer. Here are the crafting requirements:

Red Ant Egg (1)

Spicy Shard (2)

Mite Fang (4)

Dry Grass Chunk (3)

Break the cracked wall to find the chest inside (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Once you have the bomb, head to the area in the middle of the podium and the massive boulder to find a cave entrance blocked with dead roots. There are many spiders in the region, including a Wolf Spider, so get inside the cave as soon as possible.

Only one bomb is needed to break the wall, but if you can, make a few more to deal with scorpions. The cave is also a good source of farming Brittle Quartzite and Brittle Marble. All other routes in the cave will lead you to a resource ore.

Once inside, follow these steps to locate the treasure chest containing Scarlet Aegis:

Keep going straight until you reach an O.R.C. Northern Scorpling. After defeating the bug, go left to find another Northern Scorpling and an O.R.C. Northern Scorpion Jr. Scorpion Jr. will be guarding the cracked wall. Defeat them both to progress. Equip the Bratburst and throw it near the wall to blow it up. It will reveal a secret room. The treasure chest will be available on the left side of the secret room and contains the Scarlet Aegis Shield.

Scarlet Aegis inside the treasure chest (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Parrying while equipping the shield will recover HP of your Buggy, allowing it to stay in the fight much longer. Scarlet Aegis is also a heavy shield that provides complete damage prevention, even if you miss the parry.

