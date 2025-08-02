How to get on top of the garbage bin in Grounded 2

Climbing the garbage bin in Grounded 2 will be among the most challenging tasks. Unlike the Picnic Table, the risk of falling is much higher due to the narrow space and tricky jumps. There won’t be any enemies until you reach the top, though. Scaling the bin will also be necessary eventually, as it is a part of the story campaign.
There is only one way to safely climb the garbage bin, and let’s find out how to do it.
How to climb the garbage bin in Grounded 2
Find the broken branch sticking inside the bin from a ledge and use it to start your climb. All the garbage stuck on the sides will become your path to the top. Make sure to collect the Sap sticking to the branch. These may seem harmless, but they can throw you off balance. Once inside, use the banana to move forward.
Reach the end of the banana and turn back to find a fork to jump on and continue climbing. Your first challenge will be a jump onto a small branch leading outside the bin. If you’re successful, keep following the path until it leads you back inside the next section with a food tray.
Climb on top of the food tray and look for a rope outside the garbage bin. You will once again need to go outside. Follow the rope to the right until you reach an opening with a rocket sticker. Take a few steps back, sprint, and jump on top.
Look to your left to find a battery. Make your way under it to reach a rotten apple. Break the apple to climb on top of the bin. There will be several Cockroach Nymphs roaming on the upper side. Keep your mask on, as the entire area contains toxic gas.
Make your way to the top of a purple crumpled can to find the O.R.C. Transmitter along with an O.R.C. controlled Stinkbug. Defeat the bug and hack the Transmitter. This will complete one of many steps in the Signal and Stashes quest.
Apart from disabling the O.R.C. Transmitter, you can find plenty of rotten food and Spicy Candies on top of the garbage bin. However, venturing inside a bit will reward you with a Mega Milk Molar. Use it to increase the stack size of different items within your inventory.
