Grounded 2 Signal and Stashes - Full quest walkthrough

Signals and Stashes is one of the main quests in Grounded 2. It consists of multiple objectives that will take you for a ride across the entire park. While the goal is to defeat O.R.C. bugs and hack multiple O.R.C. transmitters, there are a few things in between that are necessary to counter the dangerous condition you’re put in.
Here is a complete walkthrough for the quest, along with the locations for the transmitters and enemy camps.
Signal and Stashes quest walkthrough for Grounded 2
After surviving the bug invasion during the Strange Warning quest, it’s your turn to go on the offensive. To do that, you must disable two O.R.C. Transmitters and raid O.R.C. camps. The objectives can be completed in any sequence, so start with the one closest to you.
Here is a complete walkthrough for both objectives.
Disabling O.R.C. Transmitters
The two O.R.C. Transmitters you need to disable are on top of the Garbage Bin and the Picnic Table. If you’re around the starting area, the bin will be closer. The transmitter is located on top of the structure. To start climbing, look for a stroke branch sticking into the bin.
However, you must craft a gas mask before starting your ascent. That’s because the area around the Garbage Bin is toxic due to rotting food. To craft a gas mask, you must first acquire its blueprints by analyzing Stinkbug parts. Here is the crafting recipe to give you a head start:
- Weevil Nose
- Gnat Fuzz x4
- Crude Robe x2
- Stinkbug Part
The second transmitter can be found on top of the Picnic Table. Unlike the Garbage Bin, this area is filled with dangerous bugs, like ORB Weavers, Lawn Mites, and O.R.C. controlled bugs. To safely climb this structure, you’ll need good weapons and sufficient healing items along with cold resistance armor.
Locating O.R.C. camps
The other two objectives include searching two O.R.C. camps across the Pond and the Pines. The Pond objective requires you to take down O.R.C. Bees. They can be found guarding the Blueberry garden and are weak to Slashing-type damage.
However, since they will be flying around, you won’t get much chance to use a sword. The recommended weapon to defeat them would be Bows. Get as close as you can and take cover behind a tree. Try to get a few charged shots to weaken the bee.
To locate the camp in Pines, head to the upper left corner of the map with a massive pine tree. Look for spiders guarding Milk Molars near the Pine Hill Ranger Outpost. Defeat them to complete the quest.
Spiders are weak to the Smashing damage type, but using these weapons also brings you within range of the enemy. Try to defeat the small ones from far and then challenge the O.R.C. Weaver in a one-on-one duel.
Once you complete all tasks, the stranger will challenge you to a head-on duel in the Networking quest that will have you break into the Network Center. You’ll be facing multiple bosses, so take your time to make proper preparations.
