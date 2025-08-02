Grounded 2 Signal and Stashes - Full quest walkthrough

Signals and Stashes is one of the main quests in Grounded 2. It consists of multiple objectives that will take you for a ride across the entire park. While the goal is to defeat O.R.C. bugs and hack multiple O.R.C. transmitters, there are a few things in between that are necessary to counter the dangerous condition you’re put in.

Ad

Here is a complete walkthrough for the quest, along with the locations for the transmitters and enemy camps.

Signal and Stashes quest walkthrough for Grounded 2

After surviving the bug invasion during the Strange Warning quest, it’s your turn to go on the offensive. To do that, you must disable two O.R.C. Transmitters and raid O.R.C. camps. The objectives can be completed in any sequence, so start with the one closest to you.

Ad

Trending

Here is a complete walkthrough for both objectives.

Disabling O.R.C. Transmitters

Use the broken branch sticking into the bin to start climbing (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

The two O.R.C. Transmitters you need to disable are on top of the Garbage Bin and the Picnic Table. If you’re around the starting area, the bin will be closer. The transmitter is located on top of the structure. To start climbing, look for a stroke branch sticking into the bin.

Ad

However, you must craft a gas mask before starting your ascent. That’s because the area around the Garbage Bin is toxic due to rotting food. To craft a gas mask, you must first acquire its blueprints by analyzing Stinkbug parts. Here is the crafting recipe to give you a head start:

Weevil Nose

Gnat Fuzz x4

Crude Robe x2

Stinkbug Part

Use the cooler to get on top of the table (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

The second transmitter can be found on top of the Picnic Table. Unlike the Garbage Bin, this area is filled with dangerous bugs, like ORB Weavers, Lawn Mites, and O.R.C. controlled bugs. To safely climb this structure, you’ll need good weapons and sufficient healing items along with cold resistance armor.

Ad

Locating O.R.C. camps

Look for Blueberry Garden and O.R.C. Bee (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

The other two objectives include searching two O.R.C. camps across the Pond and the Pines. The Pond objective requires you to take down O.R.C. Bees. They can be found guarding the Blueberry garden and are weak to Slashing-type damage.

Ad

However, since they will be flying around, you won’t get much chance to use a sword. The recommended weapon to defeat them would be Bows. Get as close as you can and take cover behind a tree. Try to get a few charged shots to weaken the bee.

Search around the Pine Hill outpost (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

To locate the camp in Pines, head to the upper left corner of the map with a massive pine tree. Look for spiders guarding Milk Molars near the Pine Hill Ranger Outpost. Defeat them to complete the quest.

Ad

Spiders are weak to the Smashing damage type, but using these weapons also brings you within range of the enemy. Try to defeat the small ones from far and then challenge the O.R.C. Weaver in a one-on-one duel.

Once you complete all tasks, the stranger will challenge you to a head-on duel in the Networking quest that will have you break into the Network Center. You’ll be facing multiple bosses, so take your time to make proper preparations.

Ad

Check out more guides for the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More