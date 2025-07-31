Where to find stinkbugs in Grounded 2

In Grounded 2, stinkbugs are some of the most annoying creatures to go against. A single toxic cloud attack is enough to take you down, making close combat with them challenging. However, with proper gear and the ability to parry enemies, you should be able to defeat it. To find one of these, look around muddy areas with dirty water.

Ad

While stinkbugs aren’t so common in the game, you can spot them easily from a distance. Here are a few locations to look for them.

Stinkbug locations in Grounded 2

A stinkbug in the wild (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

You can encounter a stinkbug very early in the game by traveling East of the starting area. Near the boundary of Entrance, Snackbar Front, and Ice Cream Cart, you’ll find the creature lurking around a camcorder with a Raw Science orb.

Ad

Trending

The second stink bug is near the garbage bin (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Another stinkbug can be found near the garbage bin located South of the Entrance region. You can spot it by climbing an elevated structure. Once you reach the bin, move slightly east towards the Ice Cream Cart boundary near the stone blocks.

Ad

Note: The area near the garbage bin is infested with Cockroach Nymphs and is toxic due to rotting food.

The third stinkbug is near the speaker (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The third stinkbug is near the speaker in the Ceremony region. It is present in the middle of the zone, which is one of the most dangerous places you can venture into. It is filled with scorpions, mosquitoes, spiders, and larvae.

Ad

Tips on fighting stinkbugs

Stink bug weaknesses and resistances (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Despite their meek appearance, stinkbugs can deal a lot of damage. Whether you are completing a Ranger Challenge or looking for the loot it drops, some tips will come in handy during a fight.

Ad

Apart from basic attacks, a stinkbug will constantly release toxins that deal damage over time during the fight. You can bring health restoration items — a gas mask will completely negate the toxicity. The rest of the battle will see you dodging or parrying the bug until it's dead.

Due to its hard outer skin, stinkbugs take reduced smashing damage, meaning brute-force attacks with clubs and hammers won't be as effective. Instead, use weapons with the Stabbing archetype. A couple of examples are spears and arrows.

Ad

Read more related articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More