Where to find stinkbugs in Grounded 2

In Grounded 2, stinkbugs are some of the most annoying creatures to go against. A single toxic cloud attack is enough to take you down, making close combat with them challenging. However, with proper gear and the ability to parry enemies, you should be able to defeat it. To find one of these, look around muddy areas with dirty water.
While stinkbugs aren’t so common in the game, you can spot them easily from a distance. Here are a few locations to look for them.
Stinkbug locations in Grounded 2
You can encounter a stinkbug very early in the game by traveling East of the starting area. Near the boundary of Entrance, Snackbar Front, and Ice Cream Cart, you’ll find the creature lurking around a camcorder with a Raw Science orb.
Another stinkbug can be found near the garbage bin located South of the Entrance region. You can spot it by climbing an elevated structure. Once you reach the bin, move slightly east towards the Ice Cream Cart boundary near the stone blocks.
Note: The area near the garbage bin is infested with Cockroach Nymphs and is toxic due to rotting food.
The third stinkbug is near the speaker in the Ceremony region. It is present in the middle of the zone, which is one of the most dangerous places you can venture into. It is filled with scorpions, mosquitoes, spiders, and larvae.
Tips on fighting stinkbugs
Despite their meek appearance, stinkbugs can deal a lot of damage. Whether you are completing a Ranger Challenge or looking for the loot it drops, some tips will come in handy during a fight.
Apart from basic attacks, a stinkbug will constantly release toxins that deal damage over time during the fight. You can bring health restoration items — a gas mask will completely negate the toxicity. The rest of the battle will see you dodging or parrying the bug until it's dead.
Due to its hard outer skin, stinkbugs take reduced smashing damage, meaning brute-force attacks with clubs and hammers won't be as effective. Instead, use weapons with the Stabbing archetype. A couple of examples are spears and arrows.
Read more related articles below:
- How to break cracked rocks in Grounded 2
- All classes in Grounded 2, and what they do
- Will Grounded 2 be on PS5?