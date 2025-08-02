How to get Brittle Whetstone and Brittle Plating in Grounded 2

Brittle Whetstone and Plating in Grounded 2 are essential resources used for crafting the smithing station and upgrading the weapons and armor. As you progress through the game, the difficulty will also increase, and boss fights will be much more common. Improving your weapons can provide a significant advantage during fights.

Ad

That said, Brittle Whetstone and Plating can’t be acquired directly in the game, so let’s find out how to get them.

How to Farm Brittle Whetstone and Brittle Plating in Grounded 2

Brittle Quartzite turned into shards (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

To craft Brittle Whetstone and Plating, you’ll need Brittle Quartzite and Brittle Marble, which are rare resources only available in select locations. The first time you encounter these resources is during The Art of War quest.

Ad

Trending

After talking to Sloane, you must follow the quest marker leading into a cave blocked with Dead Roots. Use the Ant Buggy to clear the path and head inside. Within the cave, you’ll encounter a smaller O.R.C. Northerner Scorpion guarding the Brittle Quartzite and Brittle Marble. Break the rocks into shards using the Omni-Tool.

Use the workbench to craft Brittle Plating and Whetstone (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Use the Resource section in the Workbench to convert the shards into Brittle Whetstone and Brittle Plating. If you don’t see the option, scan the resource under the analyzer. The quest will grant you enough to craft the smithing station, but you’ll need more for upgrading the armor and weapons.

Ad

Note: Blueprint for Smithing Station can be purchased from the Ranger Station.

The maximum level you can upgrade weapons and armor to is Level 3. Here is the cost for upgrading a weapon and armor to max level:

Item Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Upgrade Result Armor 5 Brittle Plating 10 Brittle Plating 15 Brittle Plating Each Level increases defense and durability by 10% Weapon 5 Brittle Whetstones 10 Brittle Whetstones 15 Brittle Whetstones Each Level increases damage and durability by 10%

Ad

Best Brittle Quartzite and Brittle Marble farming location

Toxic Anthill cave entrance (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

To get enough supply for upgrading all armor and weapons, you must venture into faraway regions. Waiting for the scorpion cave for Quartzite and Brittle Marble to respawn is fine, but the process will take a lot more time.

Ad

The best spot for gathering Brittle Quartzite and Brittle Marble is the Toxic Anthill located near the Picnic Table. Outside the cave, you’ll find a canister outside the entrance. The area is polluted, so bring a gas mask to prevent damage from toxic gas.

Inside the cave, you’ll face red ants and cockroaches. Take the first left to delve into the deeper part where most of the resource ores are present. Bring the Ant Buggy for extra inventory space and your combat assistance.

Ad

If the location feels too challenging, you can also craft the resources using an alternate method on the workbench. Use Sap along with a Larva Spike to craft Brittle Whetstone, and Sap along with a Grub Hide to craft Brittle Plating.

Read more Grounded 2 articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More