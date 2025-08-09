How to dupe weapons in Grounded 2 (duplication glitch explained)

Recently, players have figured out how to dupe weapons in Grounded 2 (owing to a glitch), and it has hugely changed the meta. Instead of having to collect resources to craft, you can now duplicate weapons and share them with your teammates. Of course, you will still need to do some legwork to get the initial copy of the weapon, but it allows you to save a lot of time on resource gathering and exploration.

On that note, anyone can dupe weapons in Grounded 2, and it's very easy to replicate even for beginners. That said, here is how to go about it

How to dupe weapons in Grounded 2

Duplicating weapons is going to allow you and your squad to obtain powerful copies of items such as Spicy Coaltana, Heatwave, and Ice Sickles, to name a few. It only takes a minute to execute, and the results are permanent. Here's how to do it.

Equip the weapon you want to duplicate.

Interact and mount a Buggy while having the weapon equipped.

Drop the weapon once you've mounted a Buggy (Image via Obsidian Entertainment | YouTube/CDiinky)

Open the inventory and drop the weapon while mounted on the Buggy (Red Ant and Orb Weaver work).

Next, dismount the Buggy, and you should have a copy of the weapon you just dropped in your hand, as well as be able to see the one you just dropped.

Remember to build a Storage Chest before trying to dupe weapons in Grounded 2 (Image via Obsidian Entertainment | YouTube/CDiinky)

For the next step, you'll need to unequip the weapon and drag it back into your inventory, and then into a Storage Chest.

Next, save the game and load it again.

Once you've loaded into the save file, the weapon will have been duplicated permanently.

As far as it can be said, this glitch will likely not be patched as it does not give players an unfair advantage due to the lack of PvP elements. Since the goal is to work together and survive, having extra weapons lying about is not an issue. This is not a hack either, as no third-party software is being implemented to duplicate weapons. Hence, it is safe to do.

