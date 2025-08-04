All difficulty modes in Grounded 2: Which one should you play on?

There are numerous difficulty modes in Grounded 2 that you can choose from and tweak according to your liking. Much like any other survival game, you can change settings to adjust how the world reacts to and around you. However, with the title still being in early access, many of these settings on Custom Difficulty are not yet available - but the core modes work perfectly.
That said, here's a brief overlook of difficulty modes in Grounded 2, and which one is suited to you and your gameplay needs.
All difficulty modes in Grounded 2
There are five unique difficulty modes in Grounded 2, divided into three sections: Survival, Creative, and Custom. As mentioned, the Custom mode is yet to be fully fleshed out, so the other two will be the focus.
Survival Mode
Survival Mode is the go-to setting, where your character will have to endure hardships to survive in a Bug-infested backyard. You must collect resources, deal with survival mechanics (Hunger and Thirst), and, of course, fight off Bugs to progress. There are three Survival difficulty settings: Mild, Medium, and Whoa!
- Mild: This is the starting point for new players and those who just want a relaxing playthrough.
- Medium: This is how the game is meant to be played. Things are challenging, but not unfair. There will be a few moments that will break your spirit, but nothing that will cause you to rage quit.
- Whoa!: Out of all the difficulty modes in Grounded 2, this one is undoubtedly the hardest. Bugs are harder to defeat and are ruthless. Your Third and Hunger will not stay satiated for long, and of course, when your character dies, they lose everything that's on them.
Creative Mode
Coming to Creative, you have two core options to choose from: Creative or Creative With Bugs. This is more of a sandbox experience than regular gameplay. If you want to build, explore, and craft in peace, Creative is the way to go. If you want to add Bugs to the mix, that option is available as well.
Which difficulty modes in Grounded 2 are good for you?
If you truly want to experience Grounded 2 as it was meant to be, Survival Mode's Medium setting is the way to go. It's balanced and fair, yet challenging. When experienced with friends, it's all the more lively and fun.
You'll have plenty to do, like finding Tapes, Files, and Disks as well as crafting unique weapons such as Spicy Coaltana and Ice Sickles. With the title still in early access, there's a lot more content coming soon.
