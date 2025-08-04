All difficulty modes in Grounded 2: Which one should you play on?

There are numerous difficulty modes in Grounded 2 that you can choose from and tweak according to your liking. Much like any other survival game, you can change settings to adjust how the world reacts to and around you. However, with the title still being in early access, many of these settings on Custom Difficulty are not yet available - but the core modes work perfectly.

Ad

That said, here's a brief overlook of difficulty modes in Grounded 2, and which one is suited to you and your gameplay needs.

All difficulty modes in Grounded 2

There are five unique difficulty modes in Grounded 2, divided into three sections: Survival, Creative, and Custom. As mentioned, the Custom mode is yet to be fully fleshed out, so the other two will be the focus.

Survival Mode

Survival Mode is good with friends (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Survival Mode is the go-to setting, where your character will have to endure hardships to survive in a Bug-infested backyard. You must collect resources, deal with survival mechanics (Hunger and Thirst), and, of course, fight off Bugs to progress. There are three Survival difficulty settings: Mild, Medium, and Whoa!

Ad

Trending

Mild: This is the starting point for new players and those who just want a relaxing playthrough.

This is the starting point for new players and those who just want a relaxing playthrough. Medium: This is how the game is meant to be played. Things are challenging, but not unfair. There will be a few moments that will break your spirit, but nothing that will cause you to rage quit.

This is how the game is meant to be played. Things are challenging, but not unfair. There will be a few moments that will break your spirit, but nothing that will cause you to rage quit. Whoa!: Out of all the difficulty modes in Grounded 2, this one is undoubtedly the hardest. Bugs are harder to defeat and are ruthless. Your Third and Hunger will not stay satiated for long, and of course, when your character dies, they lose everything that's on them.

Ad

Creative Mode

Use Creative Mode to explore at your own pace (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Coming to Creative, you have two core options to choose from: Creative or Creative With Bugs. This is more of a sandbox experience than regular gameplay. If you want to build, explore, and craft in peace, Creative is the way to go. If you want to add Bugs to the mix, that option is available as well.

Ad

Which difficulty modes in Grounded 2 are good for you?

If you truly want to experience Grounded 2 as it was meant to be, Survival Mode's Medium setting is the way to go. It's balanced and fair, yet challenging. When experienced with friends, it's all the more lively and fun.

You'll have plenty to do, like finding Tapes, Files, and Disks as well as crafting unique weapons such as Spicy Coaltana and Ice Sickles. With the title still in early access, there's a lot more content coming soon.

Ad

Read more Grounded 2 articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More