  Grounded 2 map will be nearly thrice the size in 1.0

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Aug 06, 2025 10:14 GMT
Grounded 2
Grounded 2's map is going to undergo some huge changes soon (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Grounded 2 has now been live in Early Access for a few days, and it has already reached a positive rating of 77% on Steam. Suffice it to say, it has been successful thus far. As of now, there are 10 major regions you can explore in Brookhollow Park, each having its diverse ecology for you to contend with and conquer.

While the map is already quite large, with you requiring a Buggy to travel and explore new places, it's not the entirety of Brookhollow Park. Thanks to an in-game poster, we know that the total playable area is going to be thrice as large, if not even larger than what is accessible and playable now. Here's more on what to expect.

Grounded 2 map is going to expand over time

Taking into account that the map is going to expand, we can anticipate at least another 15 to 20 regions to be introduced to the game. It could be more as well, but this seems like a solid estimate, given the average size of each current region.

Given that the map will expand in intervals rather than all at once, they should coincide with the major updates planned for Grounded 2 as per the Early Access Roadmap. Of course, the exact dates have not been confirmed, but we do have rough timelines.

For example, the Summer Update (2026) could introduce the large pond/waterbody area of the map. This is because Water Buggies will be introduced at that time alongside Watery Bases.

We can also summarize that the area of the map that houses a playground will be part of the Winter Update (2025), since there is a feature called PlayGrounds scheduled to be released then.

Of course, this is all based on speculation since the developers have not revealed everything, but from what we can gather, it makes sense since they correlate to each other.

What could Grounded 2's map have in store for v1.0?

While nothing is set in stone, based on what's visible, we could see vegetable gardens, a running water body, a playground area, park benches, an entire shed-like structure, a cobblestone pathway, and a lot of open ground.

If anything, once the v1.0 map goes live, players will be using Buggies to get around. Going on foot from one place to another will not be the wisest decision, especially with Scorpions and other nasty critters on the loose. With new features and creatures being tossed into the mix, exploration is going to be the name of the game.

Truth be told, given the sheer scope of things, by the time all areas of the map are added to the game, things will look very different from what they started as. Newcomers will truly feel that they've stepped into a world of their own.

On an ending note, with the map due to expand over time, we can expect new recipes and resources to be tossed into the mix. Custom options for difficulty modes will also be added. The possibilities are endless, and Brookhollow Park is going to go through some major changes in the time to come.

Quick Links

