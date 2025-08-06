How to find and defeat Scorpions in Grounded 2

Scorpions in Grounded 2 are one of the many enemies you will encounter as you explore and dive deeper into Brookhollow Park. They are armored and will offer stiff resistance to you and your squad of fellow tiny intrepid adventurers. They are a new (and ferocious) addition to the roster of Bugs that you will have to contend with.

O.R.C. variants of Scorpions in Grounded 2 will also be present, and they are a tad harder to beat than the usual kind, but that's for later stages in the game.

Here's the lowdown on Scorpions in Grounded 2, where to find the large predators, and how to defeat them.

Where to find Scorpions in Grounded 2

Search tunnels and places with a lot of dirt (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Northern Scorpions and their smaller counterparts, called Northern Scorplings, can be found all over the Grounded 2 map, mostly in areas that have a lot of dirt. They tend to stay hidden beneath the soil and spring up suddenly like a jumpscare when you get close enough. If you have a keen eye, you could spot their purple markings sticking out of the dirt.

However, to find them en masse, you will have to travel to the northern part of Brookhollow Park. This area has a higher concentration of these creatures.

Scorpions can also be found within tunnels, which is rather concerning, as running into the predators inside an ant's private domicile is not something you'd expect.

How to defeat Scorpions in Grounded 2

Attack from range to hit weakpoints (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

There are two things you'll need to keep in mind when taking on Scorpions in Grounded 2. The first is the attack type needed to inflict the damage on them, and the second is how good you are at exploiting their weak points to deal additional damage.

Northern Scorpions in Grounded 2 are resistant to Fresh, Slashing, and, of course, Venom. This essentially means that weapons like the Crimson Avenger and Ice Sickles won't do much in terms of inflicting grievous wounds.

You can use Buggies against Scorpions to even the odds a bit (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Instead, you should use weapons such as the Warhammerlet, which deal Smashing damage. This doesn't mean the Scorpion will immediately curl up into a ball and wither away, but it should make your task much easier. Remember to attack the Stinger and Rump to inflict the most damage.

Coming to their attack pattern, Scorpions tend to repeat four attacks: left and right with their claw, followed by a fang attack, and lastly, a slow strike from their tail. In these instances, you can try to anticipate their attack and dodge or use a shield to block. Both are viable options if you're quick.

Lastly, to defeat Scorpions in Grounded 2, remember to wear heavy armor to soak up some of the damage. You can also item set bonuses to make the most of your defense and attune your character build for maximum efficiency.

