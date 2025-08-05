How to get Crimson Avenger in Grounded 2

The Crimson Avenger in Grounded 2 is a tier-2 weapon that dishes out some decent damage. Akin to other weapons in the same category, such as the Bushwacker and Gloom Skewer, this one has to be found rather than crafted using materials. HThis will be a bit difficult, given that you have to venture deep into an Anthill, but the payoff will be worth it.

With that in mind, here's how to get the Crimson Avenger in Grounded 2.

Where to find the Crimson Avenger in Grounded 2

Be careful while looking for the entrance (Image via Obsidian Entertainment | YouTube/Ape Knight Gaming)

To get your hands on the Crimson Avenger in Grounded 2, you're going to need a Buggy, some good gear, and supplies to ensure Hunger and Thirst are satiated. Here's how to go about the task:

To start, you'll need to find the Spider Den Anthill: North Entrance, located in the Pin Hill region, which is west of the Fire Pit (where you can find Heatwave).

One ready, enter the tunnel (you can use a Buggy) and take the first right when you reach a crossroad.

Keep going straight, and you'll eventually come across some Raw Science on your left. Collect it, and as you enter the next passage, take the right at the crossroads.

On your left, you'll find Raw Science (Image via Obsidian Entertainment | YouTube/Ape Knight Gaming)

Keep going straight, but prepare for combat as you'll encounter a lot of Red Soldier Ants and other Bugs (you can either deal with them or run past them).

A bit ahead, you'll enter a small clearing. Stick to the left side of the tunnel and keep going straight.

You will reach another crossroads. To your left, in a room, there will be Raw Science, and to your right is the path you'll want to take.

More Raw Science! (Image via Obsidian Entertainment | YouTube/Ape Knight Gaming)

Once inside the room, take a left, then take the first right, and follow the path.

Soon enough, you'll encounter O.R.C. Red Solder Ants in a large clearing; you can either engage or run to the end of the room and jump up the rocks.

There will be a blocked passage with Dead Root (destroy it to proceed).

Break the "Dead Root" to proceed (Image via Obsidian Entertainment | YouTube/Ape Knight Gaming)

Once destroyed, continue along the end of the path till you reach a large room.

At the end of the room, on the wall to the right, you'll find some Chewed Gum.

You'll need to dig it using your Omni-Shovel, and once done, the Crimson Avenger in Grounded 2 will be yours.

Dig the Chewed Gum to get Crimson Avenger (Image via Obsidian Entertainment | YouTube/Ape Knight Gaming)

Now that you have the Crimson Avenger in Grounded 2, you can use it as part of your Fighter build, if you so desire. As mentioned, it's a good sword for the mid-game, but eventually, you will want to get your hands on the Spicy Coaltana to fulfill your bug-quashing needs.

