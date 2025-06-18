Dune Awakening: How to farm Industrial Pumps efficiently

In Dune Awakening, resource management and crafting are at the core of the survival experience and progression in the world. Among the various components required to build advanced tools, vehicles, and infrastructure, the Industrial Pump stands out as one of the most vital.

Whether you're crafting Ornithopter wings or high-tier Extractors, Industrial Pumps play a critical role in upgrading your capabilities of exploring the vast deserts of Arrakis.

This guide will walk you through the best methods to find and farm Industrial Pumps in Dune Awakening, how to use them effectively, and alternative acquisition methods to accelerate your progress.

What are Industrial Pumps in Dune Awakening?

In Dune Awakening, the Industrial Pump is categorized as a crafting component used in a wide array of recipes. From complex machinery to essential vehicle parts, this item is pivotal for players advancing into the mid-to-late game content.

Despite the super arid nature of Arrakis, certain factions like the Sandflies have found use for these pumps in their operations, especially in areas like Sentinel City.

Basic Stats of Industrial Pump:

Type: Component

Component Vendor Price: 250 Solari

250 Solari Volume: 0.1

0.1 Stack Size: 500

Where to farm Industrial Pumps in Dune Awakening

1) Chests in Eastern Shield Wall

The direct method of obtaining Industrial Pumps is by looting chests scattered throughout the Sentinel City region in the Eastern Shield Wall area (Image via Funcom)

The most reliable and direct method to obtain Industrial Pumps is by looting chests scattered throughout the Eastern Shield Wall region. They often contain valuable components, with Industrial Pumps among the potential loot.

Use the interactive in-game map to locate the exact coordinates of chest spawn points to have an effective rotating farming route.

Tips Before You Go:

Equip your strongest gear — strong enemies are active in this region.

Bring healing consumables to properly survive ambushes or prolonged fights.

Travel with a group if possible to make farming more efficient.

The Eastern Shield Wall is not only rich in components like Industrial Pumps but also patrolled by hostile NPCs, so always stay alert during your farming runs.

2) Buying from Zoe at The Crossroads

If you're packing a lot of Solari, head over to The Crossroads Tradepost and look for Zoe (Image via Funcom)

If you're packing a lot of Solari, head over to The Crossroads Tradepost and look for Zoe, a vendor located near the Ornithopter taxi. Zoe sells the Industrial Pumps for 2,500 Solari each. While this option can be costly, especially when bought in bulk, it's a guaranteed method for those who prefer convenience over farming risk.

Zoe sells the Industrial Pumps for 2,500 Solari each (Image via Funcom)

This method is especially useful if you need just a few Pumps to complete a critical recipe.

3) Purchasing from other players via the Exchange

The Exchange, Dune Awakening's in-game player-driven auction system, allows players to buy and sell resources, including Industrial Pumps. Prices here are market-driven, meaning they fluctuate based on demand and availability. If you're lucky, you might snag a better deal than Zoe's flat rate.

Trading tip: Check for competitive prices before buying. Some players offer bundle deals for multiple Pumps, making them a cheaper option.

4) Trading at social hubs like Arrakeen

Players frequently gather at social hubs such as Arrakeen, where bartering is a common practice (Image via Funcom)

Players frequently gather at social hubs, such as Arrakeen, where bartering is a common practice. If you're running low on currency but loaded with tradeable items, consider offering materials or crafted goods in exchange for Industrial Pumps.

This will balance out your inventory space while giving you what you need.

Bonus: Fluid Efficient Industrial Pump — Advanced variant

The Fluid Efficient Industrial Pump is a more refined component used in Plastanium-tier crafting (Image via Funcom)

Another version of the Industrial Pump you might come across is the Fluid Efficient Industrial Pump, a more refined component used in Plastanium-tier crafting.

How to Get It:

Found in destroyed cargo ships and wrecks in the Deep Desert region.

and region. Can be crafted using Industrial Pumps and additional materials.

using Industrial Pumps and additional materials. Also available through Exchange and player trades.

How to use Industrial Pumps

Industrial Pumps are used extensively in crafting upgraded equipment and vehicle parts. They're an ingredient in more than a dozen high-value blueprints. We have provided a breakdown of some of the major recipes that need this item to be crafted below.

Industrial Pump Crafting Recipes (Select List)

Product Pump Quantity Crafting Station Blood Extractor Mk4 5 Survival Fabricator Impure Extractor Mk5 8 Survival Fabricator Scout Ornithopter Wing Mk5 3 Vehicle Fabricator Albatross Wing Module Mk5 5 Vehicle Fabricator Shaitan's Tongue (Weapon) 10 Weapons Fabricator Fluid Efficient Industrial Pump 3 Advanced Survival Fabricator

These recipes typically also require EMF Generators, Cobalt Paste, Duraluminum Ingots, and water (a lot of it). Be prepared to stockpile the necessary components and ensure your fabricator stations are upgraded for sustainability.

Pro Tip: For faster production, keep your crafting benches running during downtime or while farming additional materials, making your crafting cycle a smoother experience.

Best practices for farming Industrial Pumps in Dune Awakening

Best Farming Spot: Chests located in the Eastern Shield Wall.

Chests located in the Eastern Shield Wall. Buy Option: Zoe at The Crossroads for 2,500 Solari, expensive but easy.

Zoe at The Crossroads for 2,500 Solari, expensive but easy. Player Market: Exchange and social trading hubs like Arrakeen.

Exchange and social trading hubs like Arrakeen. Advanced Variant: Farm or craft a Fluid Efficient Industrial Pump in the Deep Desert

If you're planning on building any serious machinery — especially anything related to Ornithopters or Extractors — you’ll need a steady supply of Industrial Pumps. This makes farming or purchasing them a key objective during your mid-game progression in Dune Awakening — for better traversal and to unlock rare crafting materials.

Always check the interactive map for updates on chest spawns, and consider investing in good armor before heading out to farm in dangerous zones, for the dunes of Arrakis are full of treachery. Whether you're a solo explorer or guild-based player, Industrial Pumps are a resource that will keep your crafting progression moving forward.

