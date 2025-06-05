Dune Awakening: How to get copper

Dune Awakening features a wide array of early-game resources, but Copper Ore is one of the more important ones. You’ll likely start stumbling upon it before you even need it, depending on what research style you use. While the Ore itself is only used for one thing — creating Copper Ingots — the Ingots themselves are used in a ton of recipes across Hagga Basin South.

You’ll also unlock the tool with which you’ll need to farm copper early in Dune Awakening, which is the Cutteray. While it’s only likely that you’ll need it while in Hagga Basin South, copper is still important in Dune Awakening; here’s where you need to farm for it.

Where to find copper in Dune Awakening

Copper is very easy to spot in Dune Awakening: Look for rocks that have brilliant blue ore jutting out of them. It will not be hard to spot, since it looks different from anything else in the Hagga Basin South region. While there are no guaranteed spawn points that we’re aware of, it’s still pretty easy to find and farm plenty of this.

You see all those rocky areas jutting out of the sand? These are the places you look for copper at. I recommend going anywhere there are scavengers or other NPCs, so you can gather multiple things at once (Image via Funcom)

More often than not, you’re going to find copper on top of, and on the side of, rocky areas across Hagga Basin South. You’re supposed to stick to the rocky areas either way, so it’s very easy to come across it.

You will occasionally find little pieces of copper on the ground that you can just pick up, too. Often, I found it was near a copper vein. The design of the rocky areas makes it easy for you to come up with a small route to scout for resources, as well.

Stick to the rocky outcropping areas — I also found a lot of copper, often near Scavenger bases, which are important to farm as well. You can often find fuel cells there, as well as Salvaged Metal. Just look for the blue rocks — when you find them, scan them and then cut them along the line with your Improvised Cutteray.

That will make it simple to gather plenty of copper. Just make sure you have a container in your base to store it in, until you can convert it into Copper Ingots. It takes up quite a bit of weight in your inventory, and if you get eaten by a sandworm, like we did in the beta, you’ll lose everything.

