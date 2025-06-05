Dune Awakening: How to get Salvaged Metal

Dune Awakening’s early hours feature a variety of crafting materials, including Salvaged Metal. You’ll start gathering piles of this pretty early on, likely around the time you’ve built your first house out in Hagga Basin South. Unfortunately, the early hours of this game also feature a pretty strict inventory, you’re going to want to have a few containers on hand back on the homefront to store crafting materials.

Crafting is just as important to survival as staying hydrated in Dune Awakening, so make sure you have lots of Salvaged Metal. It’s used in 13 currently-known recipes, but that might change once the game officially launches. If you’re lacking this material, we’ll help you get situated.

How to farm Salvaged Metal in Dune Awakening

Salvaged Metal can be found scattered across Hagga Basin South in Dune Awakening. Used in virtually every important early-game recipe, you’re going to want to have as much as possible. It’s mostly used for the most rudimentary crafting — you won’t see it used in Unique crafting. The actual farming process is quite simple, though.

In addition to simply checking around the rocky areas, the circled spot has quite a bit of Salvaged Metal on its outskirts (Image via Funcom)

Small pieces of Salvaged Metal can be picked up, just by interacting with it. Otherwise, you need to scan the huge metal pieces with your Improvised Cutteray, and then activate the Cutteray to shoot a beam along the revealed line.

There are a few great places to farm Salvaged Metal in Dune Awakening, too. Simply traveling around rocky areas often contains Metal you can farm, particularly, when you’re at/close to Scavenger hideouts. Perhaps the best place is the Wreck of the Alcyon, seen above on the South Hagga Basin map.

In addition to picking up Plasteel Microflora Fiber and Mechanical Parts, you can farm up Salvaged Metal outside of this base. Scavenger hideouts, and their surrounding areas were my best places to farm this material, so I tried to always set my house as near Scavenger hideouts as I could. Salvaged Metal can be used in the following known recipes:

Known recipes featuring Salvaged Metal

Light Darts x30

Small Blood Sack

Construction Tool

Improvised Maula Pistol

Improvised Blood Extractor

Glowtube x1

Heavy Darts x15

Improvised Cutteray

Scrap Metal Knife

Respawn Beacon

Binoculars

Improvised Power Pack

Welding Wire x100

