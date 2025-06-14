Dune Awakening: How to get Light Caliber Compressor

If you want a great gun in Dune Awakening, you need Light Caliber Compressors in stock. They’re used in crafting a truly staggering amount of guns; nearly thirty of them. While you don’t need a mountain of them, you will need to know where to get them easily, if you plan on crafting guns, whether they’re unique, or standard issue equipment. We’ve found a few places so far where you can go to unlock this crafting resource.
Thankfully, you don’t need Light Caliber Compressors until you’re a bit deeper into Dune Awakening, so don’t think you need to try and find them in Hagga Basin South or Vermillius Gap. In fact, you’ll find them beyond this zone, out in the Eastern Shield Wall region as well as Mysa Tarill.
Where to farm Light Caliber Compressors in Dune Awakening
The best place to farm Light Caliber Compressors in Dune Awakening are all of the named Points of Interest/Enemy Outposts in Eastern Shield Wall. You can make a pretty easy loop of these areas, and find a significant chunk of the gun-crafting resource in both the large and small chests in this area.
This means you’ll want to make a circuit through Southern Comms, Keif’s Triumph, Western Comms, and Ironwatch. It doesn’t matter which order you do them in, as long as you’re running these locations. Do keep in mind that these are enemy outposts, so you want to come well-equipped, and ready to fight. These are the best locations to farm Light Caliber Compressors in Dune Awakening, but it’s not your only option.
If you’re sitting on tons of Solari, you can head to the Crossroads Tradepost in Mysa Tarill, and speak to the merchant Zoe. You can buy Light Caliber Compressors from her, or through the auction house, if you’ve got money to burn. This one is contingent on players actually putting them up for sale on your server, and if they’re at a price that is worthwhile to you.
While you can buy them, I recommend just clearing through the enemy outposts. You can pick up valuable intel there, Light Caliber Compressors, and even Heavy Caliber Compressors, alongside other valuable loot. That makes those areas better than simply spending money to solve the problem.
