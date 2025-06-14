Dune Awakening: How to get Range Finder

Dune Awakening’s Ranger Finder resource is used in crafting several powerful weapons, such as Missile Launchers and Rocket Launchers for Ornithopters and Buggies. It can be one of the more troublesome resources to find because the only hint the game gives you is that you can often find them on sharpshooters. That means braving the bullets of someone who can see you at an incredible distance, thanks to their own Ranger Finder.

There are some solid places you can farm these Range Finders in Dune Awakening, though. It’s going to take some work and some effort unless you just want to throw money at the problem and try to find them at the auction house. If you want to get your hands dirty, here are some places to check out.

Where to easily farm Range Finders in Dune Awakening

One of the best places you can find Range Finders in Dune Awakening is in Hagga Rift. Specifically, you’re going to want to head to CHOAM Mineral Extraction Facility #2, down in the Hagga Rift region. This is because you’re going to find somewhere in the neighborhood of 7-8 snipers, all of whom are eager to give up their Range Finders for you.

Here's where you can find Range Finders: CHOAM Mineral Extraction Facility #2 (Image via Funcom)

All you have to do is explore the area and defeat them! This will also double as a fantastic place to farm Erythirite Crystals, which you can then turn into the incredibly important resource — Cobalt Paste. This isn’t the only place you can get Ranger Finders, but it just so happens to be our personal favorite.

I recommend making a few loops of this area and storing up as many Range Finders as you can get if you plan on making weapons with them in the long term. That way, you can throw them in a container and craft them later.

You may not need them right away, but if you’re down here farming for Cobalt paste, keep an eye on the enemies, too. Like many resources in Funcom’s survival MMO, you can stumble upon these before you truly need them.

However, you can also find them anytime you find one of those Floating Guard Towers. Just get in, defeat the guards inside, and loot their bodies. You can find these in the northern section of Jabal Eifrit Al-Gharb in particular.

As with most resources, you can also purchase them from players on the auction house, but there are no vendors that we have found that can sell them to you at this time.

