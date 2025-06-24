Dune Awakening: How to get Harkonnen building set

Building Sets in Dune Awakening are a huge deal. Aside from giving off a specific aesthetic vibe, they let others know who you're allied with in-game. If you're in the Deep Desert, this may not be a good idea, but otherwise, it's worth looking into Building Sets. However, this is not possible at the start of the game, as you won't have the tools or the Solari needed to get a particular Building Set.
Nevertheless, once you know your way around Arrakis, here's what you need to do to get the Harkonnen Building Set in Dune Awakening.
How to get the Harkonnen Building Set in Dune Awakening
To survive the harsh conditions of Arrakis, you'll need a base. This will be your bastion, your bulwark against the elements, and a place of respite and rest. From within the safety of walls, you'll be able to craft tools/weapons/items you'll need to thrive on the desert planet. It's also where you'll need to store Corpses to draw Water from using a Fremen Deathstill.
Keeping the macabre aspect aside, your base is your home, and like any good dwelling place, it should reflect your views - in this case, your allegiance to one of the Factions: House Atreides or House Harkonnen. You can always build your base using standard building pieces, but House-specific pieces are rather cool.
To get the Harkonnen Building Set in Dune Awakening, you'll need to join the faction. Go to The Anvil Trade Post in the Vermillius Gap and speak to the NPC stationed there. After your interaction is done, you'll be sent on quests. A Sandbike will suffice to get you where you need to go. When the quests are done, their vendors will start selling things to you if you visit them in Arrakeen or Harko.
The Harkonnen Building Set in Dune Awakening costs 80,000 Solari. However, keep in mind that you can only buy the Building Set for the faction you're aligned with.
If you do want to purchase both Building Sets, you can buy either from the Scrap Trader in Arrakeen or the Weapons Vendor in Harko. Pieces for both Building Sets require Plastone.
That's about everything you need to know about getting the Harkonnen Building Sets. Keep in mind that this will take some time, so don't rush the process. Before you start building, be sure you have a surplus of resources, or you'll need to go out and farm more.
Read more Dune Awakening articles:
- How to get Armor Plating
- How to get Cobalt Paste
- How to farm Aluminum Ore
- How to farm Erythrite Crystal