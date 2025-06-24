Dune Awakening: How to get Harkonnen building set

Building Sets in Dune Awakening are a huge deal. Aside from giving off a specific aesthetic vibe, they let others know who you're allied with in-game. If you're in the Deep Desert, this may not be a good idea, but otherwise, it's worth looking into Building Sets. However, this is not possible at the start of the game, as you won't have the tools or the Solari needed to get a particular Building Set.

Nevertheless, once you know your way around Arrakis, here's what you need to do to get the Harkonnen Building Set in Dune Awakening.

How to get the Harkonnen Building Set in Dune Awakening

To survive the harsh conditions of Arrakis, you'll need a base. This will be your bastion, your bulwark against the elements, and a place of respite and rest. From within the safety of walls, you'll be able to craft tools/weapons/items you'll need to thrive on the desert planet. It's also where you'll need to store Corpses to draw Water from using a Fremen Deathstill.

Keeping the macabre aspect aside, your base is your home, and like any good dwelling place, it should reflect your views - in this case, your allegiance to one of the Factions: House Atreides or House Harkonnen. You can always build your base using standard building pieces, but House-specific pieces are rather cool.

Build using unique pieces from both Building Sets(Image via Funcom)

To get the Harkonnen Building Set in Dune Awakening, you'll need to join the faction. Go to The Anvil Trade Post in the Vermillius Gap and speak to the NPC stationed there. After your interaction is done, you'll be sent on quests. A Sandbike will suffice to get you where you need to go. When the quests are done, their vendors will start selling things to you if you visit them in Arrakeen or Harko.

The Harkonnen Building Set in Dune Awakening costs 80,000 Solari. However, keep in mind that you can only buy the Building Set for the faction you're aligned with.

If you do want to purchase both Building Sets, you can buy either from the Scrap Trader in Arrakeen or the Weapons Vendor in Harko. Pieces for both Building Sets require Plastone.

That's about everything you need to know about getting the Harkonnen Building Sets. Keep in mind that this will take some time, so don't rush the process. Before you start building, be sure you have a surplus of resources, or you'll need to go out and farm more.

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More