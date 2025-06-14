Dune Awakening: How to get Basalt Stone

In Dune Awakening, it’s likely that you will encounter Basalt Stone before you can even do anything with it. Don’t make the mistake that it isn’t useful because it most certainly is. It’s the primary ingredient in making Plastone, which is one of the many materials you can build with while you’re on the harsh, unforgiving planet of Arrakis.

Each time you craft Plastone, it also makes 250 units of it, making it pretty easy to put to use in the long run. Basalt Stone is a pretty useful resource in Dune Awakening for this reason, and if you’re stumped on how to find it, we’re here to help you out.

Where to farm Basalt Stone in Dune Awakening

The first — and perhaps the easiest — place to find Basalt Stone in Dune Awakening is the Eastern Shield Wall. You’ll find this area to the northwest in Hagga Basin, beyond Jabal Eifrit Al-janub and the Hagga Rift. An easy way to begin your farming is to head from pinnacle station, and go northwest into the rocky area nearby.

These are just a few of the places you can find Basalt Stone (Image via Funcom)

In addition to the area above, you can also go to the Crossroads Trading Post, also shown on the map above. The rocks around there should contain a wealth of Basalt Stone for all your crafting needs in Dune Awakening.

There’s plenty of Basalt Stone all around this area, whether you’re going to Mysa Tarill, The O’odham, or the Eastern/Western Shield Wall. However, the above locations are our preferred places to get this valuable resource.

Just look for the black rocks in the area, and break out your Cutteray of choice. You will need at least a Cutteray Mk3, and it wouldn’t hurt to cruise around in a Buggy with a mining laser on it. In general, that just makes farming any kind of mineral or ore a breeze.

It should be pretty easy to find a route to circle within the stones here and farm as much of it as you need. Even if you can’t use it yet, it will be one of the two key ingredients for making Plastone. You’ll need Water and Silicone Blocks as well, which require Flour Sand to create. You should have plenty of that from your time in Vermillius Gap.

Check out our other Dune Awakening guides and features

