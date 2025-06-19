Dune Awakening: How to get and use Thumpers

In Dune Awakening, the sand-covered world of Arrakis is as deadly as it is resource-rich. Players are constantly threatened by one of the most iconic and terrifying entities in the Dune universe — the Sandworm. Fortunately, the Thumper, a classic Fremen device, offers a clever and strategic way to manipulate these monstrous creatures.

Whether you’re farming spice in hostile zones or disrupting rival players’ activities, learning how to get and use the Thumpers in Dune Awakening is crucial for your survival and success.

What is a Thumper in Dune Awakening?

The Thumper is a deployable item designed to attract Sandworms by emitting rhythmic vibrations through the desert sands (Image via Funcom)

The Thumper is a deployable item designed to attract Sandworms by emitting rhythmic vibrations through the desert sands of Arrakis. These vibrations mimic prey movement, drawing the worm’s attention away from players and their operations. The Thumpers play a pivotal role in both PvE spice farming and PvP sabotage tactics.

In Dune Awakening, understanding how Sandworms respond to the Thumpers can drastically improve your farming and combat efficiency while keeping you alive. As a result, the Thumper isn’t just a utility item — it's a strategic tool woven deeply into the gameplay loop.

How to get a Thumper in Dune Awakening

The Thumpers become available during the main story questline — the Trials of Aql. Specifically, you’ll unlock this item after completing the fifth trial, which introduces the core mechanics of Thumper usage and Sandworm interaction in Dune Awakening.

There are three main ways to acquire a Thumper:

1) Crafting the Thumper

You can craft Thumpers using a Survival Fabricator after unlocking the schematic in the Survival Fabricator (Image via Funcom)

You can craft the Thumpers using a Survival Fabricator after unlocking the schematic (complete The Fifth Trial of Aql). The crafting requirements are:

Water x35

EMF Generator x4

Silicone Block x3

Steel Ingot x5

Make sure to gather these materials from resource nodes scattered across Arrakis. Once you've collected enough, access your Survival Fabricator to create the Thumper.

2) Buying from the Exchange

Thumpers and their blueprints can be purchased from the Exchange, Dune Awakening’s player-driven auction house. The pricing is dynamic and controlled by the supply and demand of materials across the server, so expect fluctuations in price. This is a great option if you're short on materials but have enough currency.

3) Player-to-player trading

The Thumper can also be acquired through direct trading with other players (Image via Funcom)

Another way to get a Thumper is through direct trading with other players. Head to social hubs like Arrakeen, where community interaction thrives, and negotiate deals face-to-face.

How to use a Thumper in Dune Awakening

To deploy a Thumper:

Equip it to your hotbar (keys 1-8) .

. Stand in Open Sand , ideally far from your intended farming spot.

, ideally far from your intended farming spot. Activate it. The Thumper will start sending out rhythmic pulses.

Leave the area immediately to avoid becoming prey.

Thumpers generate an “extreme Sandworm threat” level, surpassing most other sources of attraction like Holtzman Shields and Suspensor Belts. This makes the Sandworm ignore player movement or gear emissions, instead zeroing in on the Thumper.

Key PvE strategy:

Place the Thumper opposite of the location you want to farm (Image via Funcom)

Place the Thumper opposite of the location you want to farm (e.g., Spice Bloom or Flour Sand).

of the location you want to farm (e.g., Spice Bloom or Flour Sand). Once deployed, move quickly to the harvest zone.

to the harvest zone. Optionally, deploy multiple Thumpers in sequence to buy more time and further confuse the Sandworm.

Avoid using Holtzman Shields or Suspensor Belts nearby the thumper — these items emit similar attraction pulses, potentially redirecting the worm back to you, and probably ruining your day.

Using Thumpers in PvP

The Thumpers are a tactical weapon of mass destruction in PvP (Image via Funcom)

The Thumpers aren’t just useful for harvesting — they’re a tactical weapon of mass destruction in PvP.

Sabotaging other players:

Use Binoculars to scout enemy activity.

to scout enemy activity. Sneak up on rival farming operations using Bindu Sprint (Bene Gesserit Skill) and Softstep Boots (Western Vermillius Gap area, Imperial Testing Station 197) to reduce your Sandworm threat level.

(Bene Gesserit Skill) and (Western Vermillius Gap area, Imperial Testing Station 197) to reduce your Sandworm threat level. Drop a Thumper nearby, then flee to a vantage point or to your group.

Watch as the Sandworm disrupts their operation — potentially consuming their gear or vehicles.

Clan Wars and open-zone PvP:

In larger PvP scenarios, The Thumpers can be used to:

Interrupt the enemy’s strategic positioning.

Disrupt supply lines.

Force enemy players out of fortified spots.

Remember, PvP areas (like near Wrecks) are high-risk zones, so timing and stealth tactics are essential.

Strategic role of Thumpers in Spice harvesting

The most critical use of Thumpers lies in spice harvesting operations (Image via Funcom)

The most critical use of The Thumpers lies in spice harvesting operations. These valuable resources are strewn across Arrakis, but their extraction draws serious Sandworm attention. Players must balance the reward with the risk.

By deploying Thumpers strategically:

The worm’s threat meter locks onto the Thumper instead of players.

instead of players. This gives a temporary safe window to extract spice or loot.

to extract spice or loot. Once all Thumpers are consumed, the worm resumes its patrol, seeking the next highest threat — often the players in the spice fields.

This forces you to plan carefully: deploy, extract, and evacuate before the Sandworm notices you. When playing in a group, separate into teams and distract the Sandworm while others harvest the spice.

Defensive use of Thumpers

In base defense or outpost skirmishes, The Thumpers can function as really good deterrents:

Place a Thumper near your base or convoy to redirect worms away from your team.

Drop one mid-combat to scatter enemy squads, especially in clan wars.

However, they are not foolproof. Sandworms consume the Thumpers quickly, and if unprepared, you or your equipment could be its next meal.

Important tips for Thumper use in Dune Awakening

Limited duration : Thumpers are temporary — don’t rely on them for prolonged protection.

: Thumpers are temporary — don’t rely on them for prolonged protection. Monitor Sandworm behavior : Worms follow threat priorities. Be aware of competing threat sources.

: Worms follow threat priorities. Be aware of competing threat sources. Don't overuse : Too many Thumpers in one area can overlap and reduce efficiency.

: Too many Thumpers in one area can overlap and reduce efficiency. Always be ready to run: Sandworms are a relentless force on Arrakis and will shift targets as soon as the Thumpers are gone.

In the unforgiving deserts of Dune Awakening, Thumpers are a must-have survival tool. They allow players to tactically manage the dangers of Sandworms, secure spice-rich zones, and even turn the tide of battle in PvP encounters.

Mastering Thumper placement, timing, and threat management separates a seasoned survivor from the mere desert victims. Use them wisely — and always watch your back. On Arrakis, the worm always comes.

