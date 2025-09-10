Dune Awakening: How to re-customize your character

The character re-customization in Dune Awakening is a feature players have been asking for since the launch of the game, and the Chapter 2 update makes it a reality. With so many options, it’s not uncommon to overlook a few things while creating the perfect character. The re-customization allows you to go back and make the necessary adjustments to the things you don't like after hitting the confirm button.

Being able to change your appearance is a feature quite popular among RPG gamers. The feature is free for everyone, so let's find out how you can re-customize a character.

How to re-customize your character in Dune Awakening?

Chapter 2 brings new hairstyles and tattoos (Image via Funcom)

While the ability to change appearance is a great addition, it isn’t available as soon as you load into the game. The re-customize feature is only available at Arrakeen or Harko Village, places that will take some time to reach if you have just landed on Arrakis.

If you want to change the appearance asap, keep following the quests until you reach your very first trade post in the game. There, you’ll find the taxi service, which can take you to the Harko Village. However, it will cost you 2,500 Solari, an amount which may take a few odd jobs to collect.

You’ll eventually unlock your first Ornithopter later in the game and be able to make trips to the village by yourself, saving you some cash. If you started playing the game before the Chapter 2 update, chances are that you’re already in possession of one, in which case, things will be much simpler.

How to find the re-customization vendor?

The re-customization vendor is easy to find (Image via Funcom)

Once you are in Harko Village (or Arrakeen), look for the shop offering re-customization services. To find the place, look for a hologram projecting mask. Simply talk to the shop owner and start making the changes to your character.

The place offers a complete makeover for your character's physical appearance. Maybe everything’s already perfect, and you don’t need to make any changes; however, we do recommend checking out the feature. Maybe one of the four new hairstyles and five new tattoos will change your mind.

Speaking of customizations, the update also introduced five new archetype armor sets, each based on a different school, which you can acquire after completing the advanced trainer contracts. Apart from that, there are several other quality-of-life features, such as the ability to rename containers and the toggle auto-run button.

