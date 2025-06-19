Dune Awakening: How to go to Harko Village (and everything you can do there)

Harko Village in Dune Awakening is one of the two social hubs and an important in-game location. There’s a lot to do once you reach the place, including some important quests to make your character more powerful. But how do you reach it? If you open your map to the Hagga Basin, there’s no sign of it anywhere. That’s because it’s not located in the Hagga Basin.

Ad

In this guide, we will go through all the ways you can reach the Harko Village, along with everything you can do there.

How to reach Harko Village in Dune Awakening

Ornithopter pilot NPCs can help you travel to social hubs (Image via Funcom)

There are two ways you can reach Harko Village. If you are in the early game and don’t have an Ornithopter, the only way to reach the village is the taxi service. This is the fastest method, but it requires Solari.

Ad

Trending

Once you get your first Ornithopter, you can fly to the location. This process will cost you nothing, but it may take a few minutes longer.

Traveling to Harko Village using a taxi

Head to the nearest tradepost in Hagga Basin.

Look for an Ornithopter Pilot.

Ask them to take you to Harko Village (costs 2,500 Solari).

Traveling to Harko Village using an Ornithopter

Set up your Ornithopter.

Travel to the edge of Hagga Basin (any direction), and a prompt for the world map will appear.

Navigate straight down from Hagga Basin to find Harko Village.

Ad

Also Read: Dune Awakening: How to get to Arrakeen

What to do after reaching Harko Village

Harko Village will keep you busy for a while (Image via Funcom)

As mentioned earlier, Harko Village is an important location in Dune Awakening. While the place acts as one of the two main social hubs, there’s a lot more to do.

Ad

Advanced skill training: The Advanced Swordmaster and Bene Gesserit trainers are located in Harko Village. They will help you take your skills to the next level.

The Advanced Swordmaster and Bene Gesserit trainers are located in Harko Village. They will help you take your skills to the next level. Trading: While you can purchase items from vendors, they have a limited stock and high prices. The CHOAM Exchange allows you to trade items with other players.

While you can purchase items from vendors, they have a limited stock and high prices. The CHOAM Exchange allows you to trade items with other players. Quests/contracts: You can pick up a variety of quests and contracts from various NPCs at Harko Village.

You can pick up a variety of quests and contracts from various NPCs at Harko Village. Socialize: If you don’t have anything to do and are tired of roaming the vast desert, head down to the village and have a spice-infused drink with others. You can also purchase new armor and weapons.

Ad

The quests you pick up at Harko Village will require you to travel back and forth frequently, so don't worry about missing anything after reaching the place for the first time.

Check out other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More