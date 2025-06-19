Dune Awakening: How to go to Harko Village (and everything you can do there)

Harko Village in Dune Awakening is one of the two social hubs and an important in-game location. There’s a lot to do once you reach the place, including some important quests to make your character more powerful. But how do you reach it? If you open your map to the Hagga Basin, there’s no sign of it anywhere. That’s because it’s not located in the Hagga Basin.
In this guide, we will go through all the ways you can reach the Harko Village, along with everything you can do there.
How to reach Harko Village in Dune Awakening
There are two ways you can reach Harko Village. If you are in the early game and don’t have an Ornithopter, the only way to reach the village is the taxi service. This is the fastest method, but it requires Solari.
Once you get your first Ornithopter, you can fly to the location. This process will cost you nothing, but it may take a few minutes longer.
Traveling to Harko Village using a taxi
- Head to the nearest tradepost in Hagga Basin.
- Look for an Ornithopter Pilot.
- Ask them to take you to Harko Village (costs 2,500 Solari).
Traveling to Harko Village using an Ornithopter
- Set up your Ornithopter.
- Travel to the edge of Hagga Basin (any direction), and a prompt for the world map will appear.
- Navigate straight down from Hagga Basin to find Harko Village.
Also Read: Dune Awakening: How to get to Arrakeen
What to do after reaching Harko Village
As mentioned earlier, Harko Village is an important location in Dune Awakening. While the place acts as one of the two main social hubs, there’s a lot more to do.
- Advanced skill training: The Advanced Swordmaster and Bene Gesserit trainers are located in Harko Village. They will help you take your skills to the next level.
- Trading: While you can purchase items from vendors, they have a limited stock and high prices. The CHOAM Exchange allows you to trade items with other players.
- Quests/contracts: You can pick up a variety of quests and contracts from various NPCs at Harko Village.
- Socialize: If you don’t have anything to do and are tired of roaming the vast desert, head down to the village and have a spice-infused drink with others. You can also purchase new armor and weapons.
The quests you pick up at Harko Village will require you to travel back and forth frequently, so don't worry about missing anything after reaching the place for the first time.
Check out other guides on the game:
- Dune Awakening: Second Trial of Aql guide
- Dune Awakening: How to get Silicone Blocks
- Dune Awakening: Sandstorms vs. Coriolis Storms explained