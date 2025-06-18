Dune Awakening: Second Trial of Aql guide

The First Trial of Aql you do in Dune Awakening is only the beginning; there are many more to follow. Depending on where you entered the Vermillius Gap, the Second Trial of Aql might actually be very close. Unlike the first one, the game no longer railroads you into it. You'll have to know its precise location to get to it.

The Second Trial of Aql is the only way to unlock the Static Compactor in Dune Awakening, so it's best not to put it off for too long. In this guide, we'll show you where you can find the cave hiding its passage and how to complete the trial.

Where is the Second Trial of Aql in Dune Awakening?

Second Trial location in Vermillius Gap (Image via Funcom)

The Second Trial of Aql in Dune Awakening is located south-east of Misrabar (the giant hammer-shaped rock formation you can see when going to Vermillius Gap). There's a series of rocks that jut out to the south-east leading up to it, so you can cross over relatively safely, as long as there are no pre-aggroed Sandworm breach nearby.

On your way to it, you can also find the Wreck of The Actaeon, which you can loot for some Plasteel Microflora Fiber and Mechanical Parts. From the Wreck, continue eastwards to cross a couple of Kirab Outposts. When you have crossed Aren's Post, the location of the Second Trial of Aql is close by. It's in a watersealed cave called The Deep Struggle.

You can also reveal the cave (marked in pink) by launching a Survey Probe in Eastern Vermillius Gap.

How to beat the Second Trial of Aql in Dune Awakening

It's an easy one, this (Image via Funcom)

Once you reach The Deep Struggle, simply drop down into the cave, which eventually leads to the spice altar. The actual trial here will be a tutorial on how the Static Compactor works. You get to pick up a demo copy and clear through some fire and gas hazards before an eventual platforming sequence.

After you've beaten the trial, you can craft the starter Compactor tool, which can be used to farm Flour Sand, the ingredient needed for Silicone Blocks in Dune Awakening.

This is nowhere close to the end of the Trials of Aql questline, though. Fortunately, the third and fourth trials can also be found in the broader Vermillius Gap area. In fact, you have already seen the location of the fourth trial without knowing it.

