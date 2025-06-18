Dune Awakening: How to get Silicone Blocks

Silicone Blocks are one of the main ingredients you'll need to make a lot of Tier-2 (Iron) items and facilities in Dune Awakening. This includes just about every Standard (Iron) and Artisan (Steel) weapons and armor, as well as game-changing systems like the Fremen Deathstill.

However, getting Silicone Blocks can be a doozy, especially if you've just reached Vermillius Gap in Dune Awakening. In this guide, we'll go over the two ways you can obtain it.

How to farm Silicone Blocks in Dune Awakening

The direct method of getting Silicone Blocks in Dune Awakening is to craft them using Flour Sand. You can turn 25 liters of water and 5x Flour Sand into one Silicone Block in the Chemical Refinery.

Water itself will be easier to come by when you get the Improved Blood Purifier, which is a big improvement over the regular one's efficiency. However, this facility itself requires Silicone Blocks to craft, so you can instead rely on the Dew Reaper Mk2 (one can be purchased from Anvil right after you cross the Vermillius Gap) for your starter water economy.

There's just one safe location we found for this (Image via Sportskeeda || Funcom)

Flour Sand, meanwhile, is the trickier resource to farm. The direct method to obtain Flour Sand in Dune Awakening is to get a Static Compactor (requires the Second Trial of Aql to craft) and then use it on Flour Sand hotspots in the dunes, identifiable by a thick white cloud blowing out of the sand. Compacting it gives you a pile, from which you can scoop up 45 Flour Sand.

Location for relatively free Flour Sand (Image via Funcom)

The best spot we have found so far is directly north-west of the big island at the border between Eastern and Western Vermillius Gap (the one with the giant hammer-shaped rock on top).

There's a hotspot along the northwestern edge of this location where the flour sand can be cultivated quite close to the safe spot. However, you should still keep your sandbike ready and turned towards the rock face, just in case.

If you don't want to farm Flour Sand naturally, it can also be acquired from giant fabricators in Imperial Testing Station No. 10 (Eastern Vermillius Gap) and Imperial Testing Station No. 197 (Western Vermillius Gap).

These same containers can also directly give you Silicone Blocks, but you can only get 5-10 per run. You can camp the room with this chest and open it every 45 minutes, but beware of enemy respawns.

Ultimately, learning the limits of what you can get off Flour Sand hotspots is key to success. You'll need far too many Silicone Blocks in Dune Awakening to just rely on container loot pools from dungeons.

Farming Flour Sand off the suggested location can easily net you over 1000 Sand Flour per run if you have the inventory space on your sandbike. Be careful not to push your luck, though. The Sandworm can still be aggroed this close to the edge of a mountain.

