Dune Awakening: Should you play with Locked or Unlocked research?

Dune Awakening gives players an important choice early on: Locked and Unlocked Research. It’s entirely up to you which you pick, and while I certainly have my preferences, we’ll go over which could be right for you. The game potentially throws quite a lot at you at once with Unlocked Research, but you might want to go faster than what Locked offers you. It’s a bit of a balancing act, but it’s an important choice to make.
Personally, I think Locked Research is a far better choice, in Dune Awakening. As someone that doesn’t play a ton of survival MMOs, I like having things streamlined, so I can get used to everything I’m doing. Whether you’re primarily playing solo or not, this choice matters. Here’s what we recommend.
Is Locked or Unlocked research right for you in Dune Awakening?
The decision on playing Locked Research versus Unlocked Research in Dune Awakening is highly dependent on how you prefer to play these types of games, versus your personal experience. Locked Research allows you to learn at a nice, steady pace, and through the main quest line, you’ll learn everything you need to know about crafting, building a base, and more.
Unlocked Research unlocks the research system, so you can just do whatever you plan to do in the game. You’ll still need to invest tech points, so you can’t just skip the first tier of in-game crafted items, so be aware of that. All this does is stop the game from locking you out of progression until you make specific things.
On the other hand, many of those things are incredibly important. You don’t skip any quests or anything by going with Unlocked, as opposed to Locked Research. Personally, I plan on going with Locked Research again. I like the structure that it gave me while playing.
If you’re one of the players that took part in several of the beta tests, and understand exactly what you want to do, I recommend Unlocked. I would also recommend this to players who are well-versed in survival MMOs. That said, I think there is still something to the format of Locked Research. I think it’s better either way, but it’s truthfully up to you, and what you feel ready for.
If you prefer learning things at a nice gradual pace, go with Locked Research in Dune Awakening. If you just want to craft whatever you need whenever you need it, without hand-holding, try Unlocked Research.
