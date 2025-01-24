Dynasty Warriors Origins: Defense of Xiapi Guide (Chapter 4) 

The Defense of Xiapi mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins is a main story mission in chapter 4. This mission is under the Shu faction, which means during this mission you will have access to companions companions from here and if you complete it, it will strengthen your bond with them. In order to complete this mission, you will need to defend the Xiapi castle and help Guan Yu’s forces.

In this guide, we have shared everything you need to know in order to complete the Defense of Xiapi mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to unlock the Defense of Xiapi mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins

To unlock the Defense of Xiapi mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins, speak to Zhang Fei after Lu Bu’s defeat. This triggers a cutscene. Once this is finished, talk to Guan Yu just outside of the Xiapi Castle.

How to complete the Defense of Xiapi mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins

You need to successfully defend the castle (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

To complete the mission, you will need to successfully defend the Xiapi Castle. If the Castle falls or the forces of Guan Yu are forced to flee, the mission will be marked as failed.

Mission objectives:

Clear the enemy forces at the Gates

Once the battle starts, rush towards the front gate and defeat the enemy armies that are at the Gates of the Xiapi Castle. Defeat the forces on the Gate then proceed to the left side of the castle wall, where you will meet another enemy force that is marching towards the main gate, defeat them too.

Defeat Yue Jin

Defeat Xun Yu (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

After you have cleared the left side, go to the right side path of the map where you will find that two enemy forces are nearing the castle. This force is led by Yue Jin. Quickly clear the armies then focus on Yue Jin. He is quite tough, so try to use cc moves and air juggles to defeat him.

Save Guan Yu from Zhang Liao

Save Guan Yu (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

As you progress through the battle, Cao Cao's commander Zhang Liao will approach Guan Yu. During their confrontation, rush towards them and help Yu defeat Liao to make sure he wins the duel. If you fail, Guan Yu will be forced to flee from the battle, failing the mission.

Capture the bases

Capture the enemy bases to raise morale (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Continue your onslaught and focus on capturing the enemy bases on the northern paths of the map. Getting these bases will demoralize the enemy but increase the morale of your allies, giving you the advantage.

Hold your defenses until Cao Cao’s main force arrives

Hold your defense until the main force arrives (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Hold your defenses and face the enemy officers while capturing their bases. You will encounter another strong officer named Xiahou Dun as you make progress in the mission. When the majority of Cao Cao’s forces are defeated and a certain period of time has passed, his main forces will arrive at the Castle.

When they arrive, Guan Yu will signal your retreat to bolster the castle’s defenses. This marks the end of the Defense of Xiapi mission in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

