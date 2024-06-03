Elder Scrolls Online: Best Scribing combinations for DPS

Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road Chapter has added new material to the game today, June 3, 2024. Scribing is among the new customization options included, and this mechanic allows players to collect and customize skills with primary, secondary, and tertiary effects. This new feature is described as an upgrade of the previously available Spellcrafting system.

The Scribing mechanic is available for all kinds of builds and you can benefit significantly by adding a good Scribing combination to yours. If you are playing a damage-dealer build, then this article is for you. In the next sections, we have discussed the best Scribing combinations that will give your DPS build a sharper edge.

Best Scribing combinations for damage-dealer/DPS build in Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road Chapter

Carve your path with Venomous Knife (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Although the Scribing mechanic in Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road brings a lot of versatility to various builds, it is quite limited when it comes to damage-dealers. Currently, there is only one Scribing combination in the game that improves the DPS ability - Venomous Knife.

The Scribing combination is as follows:

Grimoire: Traveling Knife

Traveling Knife Focus Script: Poison Damage

Poison Damage Signature Script: Warrior’s Opportunity

Warrior’s Opportunity Affix Script: Berserk

The Venomous Knife combination lets you throw an enchanted dagger that returns to you after 0.5 seconds. It hits all the enemies in its path when returning, dealing damage. The knife does 1839 Physical Damage to the target and 2758 Physical Damage to any enemy it hits while returning. Enemies hit take 8% more Martial Damage for five seconds. It also does Poison Damage on hit.

The combo is good in both solo and team fights (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

But that’s not all. Thanks to the Berserk Affix script, using this skill also grants you minor berserk for 20 whole seconds. During this time, you can utilize all your damage skills to deal massive damage to enemies around you. The best strategy is to initiate every encounter by using this ability and fully utilize the 20-second window of damage boost.

When fighting in trials in Elder Scrolls Online, this combination can become very effective thanks to the Warrior’s Opportunity script. The additional 8% Martial Damage on enemies can be critical if any of your party members is using Bleed, Physical, and Disease Damage. Overall, the Venomous Knife Scribing combination is a great DPS build in both solo and team fights in ESO Gold Road Chapter.

