Elder Scrolls Online now has a new chapter, Gold Road. It not only introduces a brand new content to ESO, but is also a celebration of the 10-year-long history of this iconic MMO game. Among all the new content introduced on Gold Road, the most anticipated one is the brand-new Scribing mechanic.

Scribing is a new customization feature that allows players to customize their builds with various primary, secondary, and tertiary effects. Scribing can be applied to every build, but you are in luck if you are playing a Tank. This article will guide you with some of the best Scribing combos for Tank builds in Elder Scrolls Online.

Best Scribing combos for Tanks in Elder Scrolls Online

Build the best kit for your Tank (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Tanks play the most valuable role in team modes like Trails in Elder Scrolls Online. While these high-defense builds may not be great damage-dealers with their crowd-control abilities, they stand like a shield between enemies and allies. With these Scribing combos, you can make the most out of your Tank build in various situations.

Trending

Leashing Burst:

Grimoire: Soul Burst

Soul Burst Focus Script: Pull

Pull Signature Script: Hunter’s Snare

Hunter’s Snare Affix Script: Interrupt

The Leashing Burst is an amazing AOE attack with crowd-control capabilities. Using this skill, you can fire a powerful ring of energy around you and cause burst damage. Every enemy that is caught in the ring will be pulled towards you for a max distance of eight meters. This attack also disrupts all the casters preparing a spell.

Control the flow of the battlefield with your tank build (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Warding Contingency:

Grimoire: Wield Soul

Wield Soul Focus Script: Pull

Pull Signature Script: Druid’s Resurgence

Druid’s Resurgence Affix Script: Cowardice

This is one of the best defensive Scribing combos for Tanks in Elder Scrolls Online. Using this effect will imbue you with magical runes of Ulfsild, which will cause a burst of magic around whenever you use an ability with a cost. It grants a shield around you and your allies that negates up to 5599 damage for eight seconds.

Heroic Torch:

Grimoire: Torchbearer

Torchbearer Focus Script: Generate Ultimate

Generate Ultimate Signature Script: Gladiator’s Tenacity

Gladiator’s Tenacity Affix Script: Heroism

This utility combination gives you and your allies a very powerful edge on the battlefield. Using this ability, you can summon a torch that you can sweep in front of you. With each sweep, it generates one ultimate for you and your allies, and it can be used up to three times. It also reduces damage taken by 30% and grants you minor heroism for 20 seconds.

Read more ESO articles here: