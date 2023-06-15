Elementalist’s Aspect in Diablo 4: How to get, Legendary Key passive, and more

While there are a lot of class-specific Aspects in Diablo 4, you will also be able to get your hands on mighty ones, which will help you make the most of your Sorceress. One such Legendary Aspect is the Elementalist’s Aspect many in the community consider to be the best when it comes to maximizing some of the Sorceress’ abilities.

The Aspect will give your character an increased critical strike chance for any Core or Mastery Skills when cast at or above 100 Mana. This will allow you to clear out mobs as soon as combat starts by helping you crit more often. While it’s a highly-coveted Aspect by Sorceress mains in Diablo 4, not many in the community are having an easy time obtaining it for themselves.

Hence, today’s Diablo 4 guide will go over some of the things you will need to do to get your hands on the Sorceress’ Elementalist’s Aspect in the game.

Obtaining the Sorceress’ Elementalist’s Aspect in Diablo 4

To be able to get your hands on the Elementalist’s Aspect in Diablo 4, there are two things that you can do to obtain it:

1) Unlock it as an Aspect for the Codex of Power

The first and most reliable way will be to make your way to the Pallid Delve dungeon, located in the Qara Yisu area in the Dry Steppes region. Here, you must go to the east and look for excavation sites.

To complete the dungeon, you must clear the entire area of all enemies, clear the mini-objectives, and then head on to beat the Tomb Lord, the final boss.

Upon defeating the boss, you will automatically be granted the Elementalist’s Aspect in Diablo 4 as a permanent resident of your Codex of Power.

2) Extracting the Aspect from a gear drop

The next and the more unreliable way will be to get the Aspect as a part of a gear drop when taking out elite enemies and opening chests. There is a fair bit of RNG involved with this. However, you will be able to have a high chance of getting the drop in greater difficulties, especially in World Tier 3 and World Tier 4.

Once you have obtained the item, you must extract the Aspect at the Occulist and imprint it to a desired gear.

Sorceress’ Elementalist’s Aspect Legendary Key passive in Diablo 4

The Elementalist’s Aspect is an offensive type. Hence, you can imprint it only on 1H and 2H weapons, along with Gloves, Rings, and Amulets.

It's Legendary Key passive reads as follows:

Core or Mastery Skills cast at or above 100 Mana gain a [20.0 - 40.0%] increased Critical Strike Chance.

More critical chance will allow you to do more damage to the hordes in the game, which is why the Elementalist’s Aspect is considered by many to be one of the best passives for the Sorceress in the game.

