ESO datamine from 11.0 PTS reveals upcoming Akatosh vs Alduin Crates

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Apr 15, 2025 18:48 IST
New images for upcoming content data-mined from public test server v11.0 (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)
New images for upcoming content data-mined from public test server v11.0 (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Elder Scrolls Online datamine from update 11.0 on PTS (update 46) reveals a plethora of new content coming to the bustling MMO soon courtesy of @esomodelviewer. While the highlight of things is the Akatosh vs. Alduin Crown Crate season (expected to be released in Q3 of 2205), there's so much more to look forward to.

Up to 13 new Mounts are coming alongside a few Non-Combat Pets, some of which are adorable to look at. Other Crown Store Items include things like Adornments, Markings, Emotes, and so much more. It's time to jump into the datamined content and take a look at what we can expect to see coming up next.

Note: The pictures contained within the article have been datamined from the game files, and are not officially confirmed. They are subject to change significantly on release or may never be released at all. Take them with a healthy pinch of salt.

Look at the upcoming ESO content data-mined from update 11.0 on PTS (update 46)

As mentioned, there are several categories worth of content that we could potentially see coming to Elder Scrolls Online in Q3. The final visual product could be different from what is showcased here.

Adornment

Upcoming Adornments in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer )
Upcoming Adornments in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer )
  • Dragon Cul Piercings
  • Highborn Jarl's Brow Band
  • Lord Of Dragons Ear Cuff
Body Markings

These new Body Markings look incredible (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
These new Body Markings look incredible (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
  • Dragonclash Body Marking
  • Timebound Sovereign Body Tattoo
Bundle

Bundles for Mounts/Non-Combat Pets (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
Bundles for Mounts/Non-Combat Pets (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
  • Evenshade Brekka Mount/Non-Combat Pet
  • Gloam Senche Mount/Non-Combat Pet
Costume

There are four upcoming Costumes (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
There are four upcoming Costumes (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
  • 10-Year Anniversary Elven Hero
  • Dragon Rage Berserker's Garb
  • Highborn Jarl's Dress
  • Pellitine Anniversary Drape
Crafting Motif

New Crafting Motifs (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
New Crafting Motifs (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
  • Exile's Revenge
  • Militant Monk
  • Strik Fellowship
  • Tide-Born
Crown Crate

Upcoming Crown Crates (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
Upcoming Crown Crates (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
  • Akatosh Vs. Alduin X1
  • Akatosh Vs. Alduin X4
  • Akatosh Vs. Alduin X15
  • Akatosh Vs. Alduin X25
  • Akatosh Vs. Alduin X25 Bundle
  • Beauty And Brawn
Customized Action

Upcoming Customized Actions (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
Upcoming Customized Actions (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
  • Alkosh's Timely Recall
  • Celestial Recall
  • Gloamcrow Runegathering
  • World-Eater's Fiery Recall
Emote

Nordic Yell And Yawp seems to be a cool Emote (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
Nordic Yell And Yawp seems to be a cool Emote (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
  • Nordic Yell And Yawp
  • World-Eater's Fire Dance
Furniture

Plenty of upcoming Furtniture for you to choose from (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
Plenty of upcoming Furtniture for you to choose from (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
  • Dragonclash Firepit
  • Furnishing Pack - Community Theater
  • Furnishing Pack - Water Dancer Nereid
  • Illusory Dragon God Ornamentation
  • Music Box - Sorrow Of The Night Mother
  • Painting - King's Haven Pass
  • Sea Witch Weather Totem
  • Statuette - High Elf Mage
  • Statuette - Redguard Warrior
  • Statuette - Yokudan War-Scholar
  • Stone-Nest Spellmote
  • World-Eater Effigy
Hairstyle

Fiery locks (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
Fiery locks (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
  • Dragonfire Tresses
Head Markings

Head Markings look incredible (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
Head Markings look incredible (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
  • Akatosh Golden Eye
  • Dragonclash Face marking
  • Timebound Sovereign Face Tattoo
  • World-Eater Eyes
House

Three new upcoming Houses (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
Three new upcoming Houses (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
  • Bismuth Steam Baths
  • Sleepy Sloth Inn Room
  • Theater Of The Ancestors
Houseguest

Upcoming Houseguests are very diverse (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
Upcoming Houseguests are very diverse (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
  • Duchess Elea Dufort
  • Elsbytte And Muffins
  • Keshu The Black Fin
  • The Netch
  • Za'Ji
Memento

Dragonclash Flame Orbs Memento looks beautiful (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
Dragonclash Flame Orbs Memento looks beautiful (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
  • Dragonclash Flame Orbs
Miscellaneous

Furnishing Vault (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
Furnishing Vault (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
  • Furnishing Vault
Mount

The choices of upcoming Mounts are truly incredible (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
The choices of upcoming Mounts are truly incredible (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
  • Akatosh Living Armor Senche
  • Alduin Living Armor Senche
  • Dragonclash Living Armor Senche
  • Golden Nix-Ox Steed
  • Kyne-Blessed Thundersnow Steed
  • Leafember Ursauk
  • Scaleborn Bear
  • Scaleborn Ram
  • Scaleborn Senche
  • Scaleborn Wolf
  • Stone-Nest Landloper
  • Timber Mammoth
  • Twilight Kagouti Destroyer
Non-Combat Pet

Non-Combat Pets are going to add a lot of flavor in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
Non-Combat Pets are going to add a lot of flavor in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
  • 10-Year Anniversary Monkey
  • Coldharbour Dremnaken Runt
  • Dragonscale Tomeshell
  • Golden Shalk
  • Honeybutter Dragon Frog
  • Karth River Bristleback
  • Navire Chicken
  • Northpoint Chub Loon
  • Orsinium Tiger-Lynx Cub
  • Ruinous Bone Dragon
  • Solstice Flats Dovah-Fly
  • Twilight Kagouti Hatchling
  • Understone Obsidian Hare
  • Windhelm Snow Owl
Outfit Style

There are 30 Outfit Styles which you will be able to get in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
There are 30 Outfit Styles which you will be able to get in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
  • Arms Pack - Cruel Corelanya
  • Arms Pack - Rose Of Sanguine
  • Arms Pack - Y'Ffre-Bound
  • Devourer's Dragonbone Axe
  • Devourer's Dragonbone Dagger
  • Devourer's Dragonbone Greatsword
  • Devourer's Dragonbone Mace
  • Devourer's Dragonbone Staff
  • Giantkin
  • Time's Herald
  • Time's Herald Cuirass
  • Time's Herald Gauntlets
  • Time's Herald Girdle
  • Time's Herald Greaves
  • Time's Herald Helm
  • Time's Herald Pauldrons
  • Time's Herald Sabatons
  • Time's Herald Battle Axe
  • Time's Herald Bow
  • Time's Herald Maul
  • Time's Herald Shield
  • Time's Herald Sword
  • World-Eater's Ruin
  • World-Eater's Ruin Cuirass
  • World-Eater's Ruin Gauntlets
  • World-Eater's Ruin Girdle
  • World-Eater's Ruin Greaves
  • World-Eater's Ruin Helm
  • World-Eater's Ruin Pauldrons
  • World-Eater's Ruin Sabatons
Polymorph

Two Polymorphs have been showcased, and they look amazing (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
Two Polymorphs have been showcased, and they look amazing (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
  • Time's Herald Living Armor
  • World Eater's Living Armor
Skin

Three unique Skins have been found in the files (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
Three unique Skins have been found in the files (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)
  • Blaze Of Akatosh
  • Magnifico's Majesty
  • World-Eater's Flame
