ESO datamine from 11.0 PTS reveals upcoming Akatosh vs Alduin Crates

The Elder Scrolls Online datamine from update 11.0 on PTS (update 46) reveals a plethora of new content coming to the bustling MMO soon courtesy of @esomodelviewer. While the highlight of things is the Akatosh vs. Alduin Crown Crate season (expected to be released in Q3 of 2205), there's so much more to look forward to.

Up to 13 new Mounts are coming alongside a few Non-Combat Pets, some of which are adorable to look at. Other Crown Store Items include things like Adornments, Markings, Emotes, and so much more. It's time to jump into the datamined content and take a look at what we can expect to see coming up next.

Note: The pictures contained within the article have been datamined from the game files, and are not officially confirmed. They are subject to change significantly on release or may never be released at all. Take them with a healthy pinch of salt.

Look at the upcoming ESO content data-mined from update 11.0 on PTS (update 46)

As mentioned, there are several categories worth of content that we could potentially see coming to Elder Scrolls Online in Q3. The final visual product could be different from what is showcased here.

Adornment

Upcoming Adornments in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer )

Dragon Cul Piercings

Highborn Jarl's Brow Band

Lord Of Dragons Ear Cuff

Body Markings

These new Body Markings look incredible (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)

Dragonclash Body Marking

Timebound Sovereign Body Tattoo

Bundle

Bundles for Mounts/Non-Combat Pets (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)

Evenshade Brekka Mount/Non-Combat Pet

Gloam Senche Mount/Non-Combat Pet

Costume

There are four upcoming Costumes (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)

10-Year Anniversary Elven Hero

Dragon Rage Berserker's Garb

Highborn Jarl's Dress

Pellitine Anniversary Drape

Crafting Motif

New Crafting Motifs (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)

Exile's Revenge

Militant Monk

Strik Fellowship

Tide-Born

Crown Crate

Upcoming Crown Crates (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)

Akatosh Vs. Alduin X1

Akatosh Vs. Alduin X4

Akatosh Vs. Alduin X15

Akatosh Vs. Alduin X25

Akatosh Vs. Alduin X25 Bundle

Beauty And Brawn

Customized Action

Upcoming Customized Actions (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)

Alkosh's Timely Recall

Celestial Recall

Gloamcrow Runegathering

World-Eater's Fiery Recall

Emote

Nordic Yell And Yawp seems to be a cool Emote (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)

Nordic Yell And Yawp

World-Eater's Fire Dance

Furniture

Plenty of upcoming Furtniture for you to choose from (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)

Dragonclash Firepit

Furnishing Pack - Community Theater

Furnishing Pack - Water Dancer Nereid

Illusory Dragon God Ornamentation

Music Box - Sorrow Of The Night Mother

Painting - King's Haven Pass

Sea Witch Weather Totem

Statuette - High Elf Mage

Statuette - Redguard Warrior

Statuette - Yokudan War-Scholar

Stone-Nest Spellmote

World-Eater Effigy

Hairstyle

Fiery locks (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)

Dragonfire Tresses

Head Markings

Head Markings look incredible (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)

Akatosh Golden Eye

Dragonclash Face marking

Timebound Sovereign Face Tattoo

World-Eater Eyes

House

Three new upcoming Houses (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)

Bismuth Steam Baths

Sleepy Sloth Inn Room

Theater Of The Ancestors

Houseguest

Upcoming Houseguests are very diverse (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)

Duchess Elea Dufort

Elsbytte And Muffins

Keshu The Black Fin

The Netch

Za'Ji

Memento

Dragonclash Flame Orbs Memento looks beautiful (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)

Dragonclash Flame Orbs

Miscellaneous

Furnishing Vault (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)

Furnishing Vault

Mount

The choices of upcoming Mounts are truly incredible (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)

Akatosh Living Armor Senche

Alduin Living Armor Senche

Dragonclash Living Armor Senche

Golden Nix-Ox Steed

Kyne-Blessed Thundersnow Steed

Leafember Ursauk

Scaleborn Bear

Scaleborn Ram

Scaleborn Senche

Scaleborn Wolf

Stone-Nest Landloper

Timber Mammoth

Twilight Kagouti Destroyer

Non-Combat Pet

Non-Combat Pets are going to add a lot of flavor in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)

10-Year Anniversary Monkey

Coldharbour Dremnaken Runt

Dragonscale Tomeshell

Golden Shalk

Honeybutter Dragon Frog

Karth River Bristleback

Navire Chicken

Northpoint Chub Loon

Orsinium Tiger-Lynx Cub

Ruinous Bone Dragon

Solstice Flats Dovah-Fly

Twilight Kagouti Hatchling

Understone Obsidian Hare

Windhelm Snow Owl

Outfit Style

There are 30 Outfit Styles which you will be able to get in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)

Arms Pack - Cruel Corelanya

Arms Pack - Rose Of Sanguine

Arms Pack - Y'Ffre-Bound

Devourer's Dragonbone Axe

Devourer's Dragonbone Dagger

Devourer's Dragonbone Greatsword

Devourer's Dragonbone Mace

Devourer's Dragonbone Staff

Giantkin

Time's Herald

Time's Herald Cuirass

Time's Herald Gauntlets

Time's Herald Girdle

Time's Herald Greaves

Time's Herald Helm

Time's Herald Pauldrons

Time's Herald Sabatons

Time's Herald Battle Axe

Time's Herald Bow

Time's Herald Maul

Time's Herald Shield

Time's Herald Sword

World-Eater's Ruin

World-Eater's Ruin Cuirass

World-Eater's Ruin Gauntlets

World-Eater's Ruin Girdle

World-Eater's Ruin Greaves

World-Eater's Ruin Helm

World-Eater's Ruin Pauldrons

World-Eater's Ruin Sabatons

Polymorph

Two Polymorphs have been showcased, and they look amazing (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)

Time's Herald Living Armor

World Eater's Living Armor

Skin

Three unique Skins have been found in the files (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios || YouTube/@esomodelviewer)

Blaze Of Akatosh

Magnifico's Majesty

World-Eater's Flame

