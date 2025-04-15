ESO datamine from 11.0 PTS reveals upcoming Akatosh vs Alduin Crates

The Elder Scrolls Online datamine from update 11.0 on PTS (update 46) reveals a plethora of new content coming to the bustling MMO soon courtesy of @esomodelviewer. While the highlight of things is the Akatosh vs. Alduin Crown Crate season (expected to be released in Q3 of 2205), there's so much more to look forward to.
Up to 13 new Mounts are coming alongside a few Non-Combat Pets, some of which are adorable to look at. Other Crown Store Items include things like Adornments, Markings, Emotes, and so much more. It's time to jump into the datamined content and take a look at what we can expect to see coming up next.
Note: The pictures contained within the article have been datamined from the game files, and are not officially confirmed. They are subject to change significantly on release or may never be released at all. Take them with a healthy pinch of salt.
Look at the upcoming ESO content data-mined from update 11.0 on PTS (update 46)
As mentioned, there are several categories worth of content that we could potentially see coming to Elder Scrolls Online in Q3. The final visual product could be different from what is showcased here.
Adornment
- Dragon Cul Piercings
- Highborn Jarl's Brow Band
- Lord Of Dragons Ear Cuff
Body Markings
- Dragonclash Body Marking
- Timebound Sovereign Body Tattoo
Bundle
- Evenshade Brekka Mount/Non-Combat Pet
- Gloam Senche Mount/Non-Combat Pet
Costume
- 10-Year Anniversary Elven Hero
- Dragon Rage Berserker's Garb
- Highborn Jarl's Dress
- Pellitine Anniversary Drape
Crafting Motif
- Exile's Revenge
- Militant Monk
- Strik Fellowship
- Tide-Born
Crown Crate
- Akatosh Vs. Alduin X1
- Akatosh Vs. Alduin X4
- Akatosh Vs. Alduin X15
- Akatosh Vs. Alduin X25
- Akatosh Vs. Alduin X25 Bundle
- Beauty And Brawn
Customized Action
- Alkosh's Timely Recall
- Celestial Recall
- Gloamcrow Runegathering
- World-Eater's Fiery Recall
Emote
- Nordic Yell And Yawp
- World-Eater's Fire Dance
Furniture
- Dragonclash Firepit
- Furnishing Pack - Community Theater
- Furnishing Pack - Water Dancer Nereid
- Illusory Dragon God Ornamentation
- Music Box - Sorrow Of The Night Mother
- Painting - King's Haven Pass
- Sea Witch Weather Totem
- Statuette - High Elf Mage
- Statuette - Redguard Warrior
- Statuette - Yokudan War-Scholar
- Stone-Nest Spellmote
- World-Eater Effigy
Hairstyle
- Dragonfire Tresses
Head Markings
- Akatosh Golden Eye
- Dragonclash Face marking
- Timebound Sovereign Face Tattoo
- World-Eater Eyes
House
- Bismuth Steam Baths
- Sleepy Sloth Inn Room
- Theater Of The Ancestors
Houseguest
- Duchess Elea Dufort
- Elsbytte And Muffins
- Keshu The Black Fin
- The Netch
- Za'Ji
Memento
- Dragonclash Flame Orbs
Miscellaneous
- Furnishing Vault
Mount
- Akatosh Living Armor Senche
- Alduin Living Armor Senche
- Dragonclash Living Armor Senche
- Golden Nix-Ox Steed
- Kyne-Blessed Thundersnow Steed
- Leafember Ursauk
- Scaleborn Bear
- Scaleborn Ram
- Scaleborn Senche
- Scaleborn Wolf
- Stone-Nest Landloper
- Timber Mammoth
- Twilight Kagouti Destroyer
Non-Combat Pet
- 10-Year Anniversary Monkey
- Coldharbour Dremnaken Runt
- Dragonscale Tomeshell
- Golden Shalk
- Honeybutter Dragon Frog
- Karth River Bristleback
- Navire Chicken
- Northpoint Chub Loon
- Orsinium Tiger-Lynx Cub
- Ruinous Bone Dragon
- Solstice Flats Dovah-Fly
- Twilight Kagouti Hatchling
- Understone Obsidian Hare
- Windhelm Snow Owl
Outfit Style
- Arms Pack - Cruel Corelanya
- Arms Pack - Rose Of Sanguine
- Arms Pack - Y'Ffre-Bound
- Devourer's Dragonbone Axe
- Devourer's Dragonbone Dagger
- Devourer's Dragonbone Greatsword
- Devourer's Dragonbone Mace
- Devourer's Dragonbone Staff
- Giantkin
- Time's Herald
- Time's Herald Cuirass
- Time's Herald Gauntlets
- Time's Herald Girdle
- Time's Herald Greaves
- Time's Herald Helm
- Time's Herald Pauldrons
- Time's Herald Sabatons
- Time's Herald Battle Axe
- Time's Herald Bow
- Time's Herald Maul
- Time's Herald Shield
- Time's Herald Sword
- World-Eater's Ruin
- World-Eater's Ruin Cuirass
- World-Eater's Ruin Gauntlets
- World-Eater's Ruin Girdle
- World-Eater's Ruin Greaves
- World-Eater's Ruin Helm
- World-Eater's Ruin Pauldrons
- World-Eater's Ruin Sabatons
Polymorph
- Time's Herald Living Armor
- World Eater's Living Armor
Skin
- Blaze Of Akatosh
- Magnifico's Majesty
- World-Eater's Flame
Read more The Elder Scrolls Online articles here
- Elder Scrolls Online unveils server-wide cooperative event 'Writhing Wall', dropping in late summer 2025
- Elder Scrolls Online prepares to offer players more flexibility than ever with Subclassing
- Is The Elder Scrolls Online 2025 Content Pass worth purchasing?
- What to expect from Elder Scrolls Online in 2025?