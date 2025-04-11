Is the ESO 2025 Content Pass worth purchasing?

The ESO 2025 Content Pass is the new way to access upcoming paid content for ZeniMax Online Studios hit MMO. The developers have recently shifted away from doing huge, annual expansions, in favor of splitting the content up across a few drops throughout the year, instead. It could be argued that having one expansion in the year leads to players running through everything, and then having no other major content to do for long periods of time.
While the cost is still more or less the same, the real question is, if the ESO 2025 Content Pass is worth acquiring. Your needs and opinions may vary, and that’s perfectly fine. But after taking a look at everything it offers, I do think the ESO 2025 Content Pass is worth purchasing.
The ESO 2025 Content Pass is worth the price of admission
The ESO 2025 Content Pass is certainly worth purchasing, if you’re a fan of the MMO. It contains essentially the same amount of content you were getting, just broken into different parts of the year, instead of primarily, dropped all at once. ZeniMax Online Studios isn’t asking players to pay more than they were.
Below, you’ll find a list of everything you get with the $49.99 USD price of the ESO 2025 Content Pass. It’s going to be a little while until the major content drops in these, since the Seasons of the Worm Cult doesn’t begin until June 2, 2025 for PC, and June 18, 2025 for consoles.
Content coming with 2025 Content Pass
- Fallen Banners dungeon pack (available now)
- Seasons of the Worm Cult Part 1 (PC/Mac: June 2, Xbox/Playstation: June 18)
- The Writhing Wall in-game event (Q3/4 2025)
- Feast of Shadows dungeon pack (Q3 2025)
- Seasons of the Worm Cult Part 2 (Q4 2025)
You might be looking at that list with a little bit of concern though, and I understand that. The Writhing Wall event is a server-wide, game-changing event. If you’re worried that contributing to it is locked behind a paywall, don’t. You can take part even if you don’t buy in — but only in content pertaining to the event that is not on Solstice. If you want the story, and to head to Solstice Island, that requires the DLC.
ESO’s 2025 Content Pass also has some limited-time/early purchase content that, while entirely optional, is nice to have. A cool mount, pet, and emote pack are available, as well as a customized action, should you purchase before May 7, 2025. Here’s exactly what’s available:
Limited Time/Early Purchase rewards
- Mages Guild Recall customized action (available until May 7)
- 10-Year Lion Guard Steed mount (available until June 2)
- 10-Year Anniversary Mudcrab pet (available until June 2)
- Shell-Tide Beach emote pack (available until June 2)
Honestly, I think it’s a good amount of content for your money. After all, Elder Scrolls Online is a free-to-play game, in that it has no required subscription. Most players I’ve spoken to over the years don’t mind paying once a year for the new content. That part of the game hasn’t changed.
ZOS did however also offer a Premium Edition of the Content Pass, for both brand-new players, and people who want to catch up with missed content. This version comes with the base game, all of the previously released Chapters and classes, and the content of the baseline pass. There are also a few unique collectibles with this version:
- Skulltooth Coastal Durzog mount
- Golden Eagle pet
- Remnant of Meridia’s Light memento
The catch is that it costs $79.99 USD — when you consider that comes with the base game, all of the expansions, and the content pass, I think if you’ve been a lapsed player for a while, this is a great way to catch up. Especially if you missed out on the additional classes of Arcanist, Warden, and Necromancer, since it allows you to use those when Subclassing reaches the game.
