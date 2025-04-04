  • home icon
  ESO Golden Pursuits Campaign: How to get the Breton Hero Costume

ESO Golden Pursuits Campaign: How to get the Breton Hero Costume

By Jason Parker
Modified Apr 04, 2025 14:15 IST
ESO Breton Hero Costume
For a limited time, players can pick up the Breton Hero costume in ESO, thanks to Golden Pursuits (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

ESO’s Golden Pursuits allow players to unlock fantastic rewards, including the Breton Hero Costume. There’s plenty of time to unlock this cosmetic outfit since the Golden Pursuits campaign will run through most of April 2025. For those new or returning to the ZeniMax MMO, this will be familiar to World of Warcraft’s Trading Post Journal.

The Golden Pursuits began on April 3, 2025, and you have until April 24, 2025, to unlock the limited-time Breton Hero Costume.

How to unlock the Breton Hero costume in ESO

To unlock the Breton Hero Costume in ESO’s Golden Pursuits, you need to complete 20 out of the available 28 challenges. This will also net you 25,000 Gold (complete five activities) and a Breton Hero Statue furnishing (complete 12 activities). Thankfully, you don’t have to complete all 28 activities to get the cosmetic outfit.

The Breton Hero Costume can be yours with just a little bit of effort (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)
The Breton Hero Costume can be yours with just a little bit of effort (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The vast majority of the Golden Pursuits challenges are pretty easy to complete. They just take time and perhaps a bit of patience. For example, three of the challenges are "Claim 5/10/15 Login Calendar Rewards." That will require you to log in to the game for at least 15 days, which will be cutting it pretty close to the end if you start today (April 4).

There are also quite a few crafting challenges, such as "Craft 10 items with Blacksmithing/Clothier/Alchemy" and then "20/50 items with any skill." As someone who doesn’t craft much in ESO, this actually looks to be useful to me. That way, I can start practically at the beginning and make the easiest items possible.

Below is a list of all the possible challenges you can complete:

ChallengeDescription
Complete five QuestsComplete quests throughout Tamriel.
Complete 15 QuestsComplete quests throughout Tamriel.
Earn 10 Anniversary Jubilee Gift BoxesEarn Glorious Anniversary Jubilee Gift Boxes or Anniversary Jubilee Gift Boxes by participating in the Anniversary Jubilee event.
Earn five Event TicketsEarn tickets during the current event.
Earn 15 Event TicketsEarn tickets during the current event.
Complete 15 Daily QuestsComplete any Daily Quests.
Complete 25 Daily QuestsComplete any Daily Quests.
Complete five Rewards from the Daily Login CalendarClaim Daily Login Calendar Rewards.
Complete 10 Rewards from the Daily Login CalendarClaim Daily Login Calendar Rewards.
Complete 15 Rewards from the Daily Login CalendarClaim Daily Login Calendar Rewards.
Complete five Tribute MatchesFace opponents in Tales of Tribute through the Activity Finder.
Complete 10 Tribute MatchesFace opponents in Tales of Tribute through the Activity Finder.
Complete one Group DungeonComplete Normal or Veteran Group Dungeons throughout Tamriel.
Complete five Group DungeonsComplete Normal or Veteran Group Dungeons throughout Tamriel.
Complete 10 Group DungeonsComplete Normal or Veteran Group Dungeons throughout Tamriel.
Complete one TrialGather your allies and complete Trials.
Kill two Trial BossesKill Trial bosses anywhere in Tamriel.
Kill five World BossesKill world bosses.
Complete one ArenaTriumph over Maelstrom Arena, Vateshran Hollows, Blackrose Prison or Dragonstar Arena.
Defeat Tho'at Replicanum in the Infinite Archive 1 timeDefeat Tho'at Replicanum in the Infinite Archive.
Complete five IncursionsOvercome Incursions and World Events throughout Tamriel.
Complete 10 IncursionsOvercome Incursions and World Events throughout Tamriel.
Destroy five Dark AnchorsDestroy Dark Anchors sent to Tamriel by Molag Bal.
Craft 20 items with any skillCraft items using any skill. Crafting stations can be found in most major cities.
Craft 50 items with any skillCraft items using any skill. Crafting stations can be found in most major cities.
Craft 10 items with the Alchemy skillCraft items using the Alchemy skill. Alchemy stations can be found in most major cities.
Craft 10 items with the Clothier skillCraft items using the Clothier skill. Clothier stations can be found in most major cities.
Craft 10 items with the Blacksmithing skillCraft items using the Blacksmithing skill. Blacksmithing stations can be found in most major cities.
As far as which challenges you should complete first, it really depends on what appeals to you in the game.

Quests, Daily Quests, and Trials/Group Dungeons are really easy challenge completions for the Breton Hero Costume in ESO. The challenges I would focus on personally are:

  • Complete five quests
  • Complete 15 quests
  • Complete 15 Daily Quests
  • Complete 25 Daily Quests
  • Kill two Trial Bosses
  • Kill five World Bosses
  • Complete five rewards from the daily login calendar
  • Complete 10 rewards from the daily login calendar
  • Complete 15 rewards from the daily login calendar
From there, I'll see what I feel is easiest, probably the crafting content. Ultimately, it’s up to you which ones you pick to complete. Thankfully, there’s plenty of leeway, as you can skip eight challenges.

