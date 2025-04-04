ESO Golden Pursuits Campaign: How to get the Breton Hero Costume

ESO’s Golden Pursuits allow players to unlock fantastic rewards, including the Breton Hero Costume. There’s plenty of time to unlock this cosmetic outfit since the Golden Pursuits campaign will run through most of April 2025. For those new or returning to the ZeniMax MMO, this will be familiar to World of Warcraft’s Trading Post Journal.

The Golden Pursuits began on April 3, 2025, and you have until April 24, 2025, to unlock the limited-time Breton Hero Costume.

How to unlock the Breton Hero costume in ESO

To unlock the Breton Hero Costume in ESO’s Golden Pursuits, you need to complete 20 out of the available 28 challenges. This will also net you 25,000 Gold (complete five activities) and a Breton Hero Statue furnishing (complete 12 activities). Thankfully, you don’t have to complete all 28 activities to get the cosmetic outfit.

The Breton Hero Costume can be yours with just a little bit of effort (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The vast majority of the Golden Pursuits challenges are pretty easy to complete. They just take time and perhaps a bit of patience. For example, three of the challenges are "Claim 5/10/15 Login Calendar Rewards." That will require you to log in to the game for at least 15 days, which will be cutting it pretty close to the end if you start today (April 4).

There are also quite a few crafting challenges, such as "Craft 10 items with Blacksmithing/Clothier/Alchemy" and then "20/50 items with any skill." As someone who doesn’t craft much in ESO, this actually looks to be useful to me. That way, I can start practically at the beginning and make the easiest items possible.

Below is a list of all the possible challenges you can complete:

Challenge Description Complete five Quests Complete quests throughout Tamriel. Complete 15 Quests Complete quests throughout Tamriel. Earn 10 Anniversary Jubilee Gift Boxes Earn Glorious Anniversary Jubilee Gift Boxes or Anniversary Jubilee Gift Boxes by participating in the Anniversary Jubilee event. Earn five Event Tickets Earn tickets during the current event. Earn 15 Event Tickets Earn tickets during the current event. Complete 15 Daily Quests Complete any Daily Quests. Complete 25 Daily Quests Complete any Daily Quests. Complete five Rewards from the Daily Login Calendar Claim Daily Login Calendar Rewards. Complete 10 Rewards from the Daily Login Calendar Claim Daily Login Calendar Rewards. Complete 15 Rewards from the Daily Login Calendar Claim Daily Login Calendar Rewards. Complete five Tribute Matches Face opponents in Tales of Tribute through the Activity Finder. Complete 10 Tribute Matches Face opponents in Tales of Tribute through the Activity Finder. Complete one Group Dungeon Complete Normal or Veteran Group Dungeons throughout Tamriel. Complete five Group Dungeons Complete Normal or Veteran Group Dungeons throughout Tamriel. Complete 10 Group Dungeons Complete Normal or Veteran Group Dungeons throughout Tamriel. Complete one Trial Gather your allies and complete Trials. Kill two Trial Bosses Kill Trial bosses anywhere in Tamriel. Kill five World Bosses Kill world bosses. Complete one Arena Triumph over Maelstrom Arena, Vateshran Hollows, Blackrose Prison or Dragonstar Arena. Defeat Tho'at Replicanum in the Infinite Archive 1 time Defeat Tho'at Replicanum in the Infinite Archive. Complete five Incursions Overcome Incursions and World Events throughout Tamriel. Complete 10 Incursions Overcome Incursions and World Events throughout Tamriel. Destroy five Dark Anchors Destroy Dark Anchors sent to Tamriel by Molag Bal. Craft 20 items with any skill Craft items using any skill. Crafting stations can be found in most major cities. Craft 50 items with any skill Craft items using any skill. Crafting stations can be found in most major cities. Craft 10 items with the Alchemy skill Craft items using the Alchemy skill. Alchemy stations can be found in most major cities. Craft 10 items with the Clothier skill Craft items using the Clothier skill. Clothier stations can be found in most major cities. Craft 10 items with the Blacksmithing skill Craft items using the Blacksmithing skill. Blacksmithing stations can be found in most major cities.

As far as which challenges you should complete first, it really depends on what appeals to you in the game.

Quests, Daily Quests, and Trials/Group Dungeons are really easy challenge completions for the Breton Hero Costume in ESO. The challenges I would focus on personally are:

Complete five quests

Complete 15 quests

Complete 15 Daily Quests

Complete 25 Daily Quests

Kill two Trial Bosses

Kill five World Bosses

Complete five rewards from the daily login calendar

Complete 10 rewards from the daily login calendar

Complete 15 rewards from the daily login calendar

From there, I'll see what I feel is easiest, probably the crafting content. Ultimately, it’s up to you which ones you pick to complete. Thankfully, there’s plenty of leeway, as you can skip eight challenges.

