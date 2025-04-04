ESO Golden Pursuits Campaign: How to get the Breton Hero Costume

ESO’s Golden Pursuits allow players to unlock fantastic rewards, including the Breton Hero Costume. There’s plenty of time to unlock this cosmetic outfit since the Golden Pursuits campaign will run through most of April 2025. For those new or returning to the ZeniMax MMO, this will be familiar to World of Warcraft’s Trading Post Journal.
The Golden Pursuits began on April 3, 2025, and you have until April 24, 2025, to unlock the limited-time Breton Hero Costume.
How to unlock the Breton Hero costume in ESO
To unlock the Breton Hero Costume in ESO’s Golden Pursuits, you need to complete 20 out of the available 28 challenges. This will also net you 25,000 Gold (complete five activities) and a Breton Hero Statue furnishing (complete 12 activities). Thankfully, you don’t have to complete all 28 activities to get the cosmetic outfit.
The vast majority of the Golden Pursuits challenges are pretty easy to complete. They just take time and perhaps a bit of patience. For example, three of the challenges are "Claim 5/10/15 Login Calendar Rewards." That will require you to log in to the game for at least 15 days, which will be cutting it pretty close to the end if you start today (April 4).
There are also quite a few crafting challenges, such as "Craft 10 items with Blacksmithing/Clothier/Alchemy" and then "20/50 items with any skill." As someone who doesn’t craft much in ESO, this actually looks to be useful to me. That way, I can start practically at the beginning and make the easiest items possible.
Below is a list of all the possible challenges you can complete:
As far as which challenges you should complete first, it really depends on what appeals to you in the game.
Quests, Daily Quests, and Trials/Group Dungeons are really easy challenge completions for the Breton Hero Costume in ESO. The challenges I would focus on personally are:
- Complete five quests
- Complete 15 quests
- Complete 15 Daily Quests
- Complete 25 Daily Quests
- Kill two Trial Bosses
- Kill five World Bosses
- Complete five rewards from the daily login calendar
- Complete 10 rewards from the daily login calendar
- Complete 15 rewards from the daily login calendar
From there, I'll see what I feel is easiest, probably the crafting content. Ultimately, it’s up to you which ones you pick to complete. Thankfully, there’s plenty of leeway, as you can skip eight challenges.
Check out our other ESO guides and features:
- What to expect from Elder Scrolls Online in 2025
- ESO 11th Anniversary Jubilee event details and rewards
- Elder Scrolls Online devs answers questions on Cyrodill Champions and Vengeance campaign PTS