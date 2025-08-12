Everything you can get from the Stranglewood fishing spot in OSRS

The Stranglewood fishing spot in OSRS is one of those timeless places in the world of Gielinor. The region was introduced in 2023, and players shouldn't venture in unless they've completed the Stranglewood section of Desert Treasure II is completed. If this prerequisite is not fulfilled, they become susceptible to infection from the Strangled in the area, which is not ideal.

Coming back to the Stranglewood fishing spot in OSRS, it is located by a small dock to the southwest. It shouldn't be hard to spot as you'll always find players on the dock, casting out their line in hopes of bagging rare items. That said, here's a list of items you can hope to get from the Stranglewood fishing spot in OSRS.

Note: The region of Stranglewood belongs to Members' Worlds.

List of all items you can get from the Stranglewood fishing spot in OSRS

Acorns are easy to get here (Image via Jagex Ltd | YouTube/MrNoSleep OSRS)

In total, there are eight potential items you could get by fishing at Stranglewood. Items are gathered here at a slower rate than from most other fishing spots. As such, if you are looking to train the Fishing skill here, it's not a very good idea.

That said, here is the list:

Newspaper

Raw Pike

Lobster Pot

Old Boot

Casket

Acorn

Red Topaz

Chromium Ingot

By now, the Chromium Ingot must have caught your eye, but sadly, with a drop rate of 0.0002%, if you manage to fish one up, consider yourself very lucky. Other items, such as Red Topaz, are rare, but not impossible to fish up. The most common things you're going to catch are Newspaper, Raw Pike, Lobster Pot, Old Boot, and Casket.

Perhaps the only silver lining with this location is that the fishing spot never moves. You can fish until your inventory is full. Strangled that spawn, may attack you as you make your way to the dock, but that's about the only danger there. Once you reach the dock, you'll be able to fish uninterrupted.

