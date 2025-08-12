  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Everything you can get from the Stranglewood fishing spot in OSRS

Everything you can get from the Stranglewood fishing spot in OSRS

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Aug 12, 2025 09:32 GMT
List of everything you can get from the Stranglewood fishing spot in OSRS (Image via Jagex Ltd | YouTube/MrNoSleep OSRS)
List of everything you can get from the Stranglewood fishing spot in OSRS (Image via Jagex Ltd | YouTube/MrNoSleep OSRS)

The Stranglewood fishing spot in OSRS is one of those timeless places in the world of Gielinor. The region was introduced in 2023, and players shouldn't venture in unless they've completed the Stranglewood section of Desert Treasure II is completed. If this prerequisite is not fulfilled, they become susceptible to infection from the Strangled in the area, which is not ideal.

Ad

Coming back to the Stranglewood fishing spot in OSRS, it is located by a small dock to the southwest. It shouldn't be hard to spot as you'll always find players on the dock, casting out their line in hopes of bagging rare items. That said, here's a list of items you can hope to get from the Stranglewood fishing spot in OSRS.

Note: The region of Stranglewood belongs to Members' Worlds.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

List of all items you can get from the Stranglewood fishing spot in OSRS

Acorns are easy to get here (Image via Jagex Ltd | YouTube/MrNoSleep OSRS)
Acorns are easy to get here (Image via Jagex Ltd | YouTube/MrNoSleep OSRS)

In total, there are eight potential items you could get by fishing at Stranglewood. Items are gathered here at a slower rate than from most other fishing spots. As such, if you are looking to train the Fishing skill here, it's not a very good idea.

Ad

That said, here is the list:

  • Newspaper
  • Raw Pike
  • Lobster Pot
  • Old Boot
  • Casket
  • Acorn
  • Red Topaz
  • Chromium Ingot

By now, the Chromium Ingot must have caught your eye, but sadly, with a drop rate of 0.0002%, if you manage to fish one up, consider yourself very lucky. Other items, such as Red Topaz, are rare, but not impossible to fish up. The most common things you're going to catch are Newspaper, Raw Pike, Lobster Pot, Old Boot, and Casket.

Ad

Perhaps the only silver lining with this location is that the fishing spot never moves. You can fish until your inventory is full. Strangled that spawn, may attack you as you make your way to the dock, but that's about the only danger there. Once you reach the dock, you'll be able to fish uninterrupted.

Read more articles here:

About the author
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins

Twitter icon

Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.

Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.

Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Matthew Wilkins
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications