Everything new in WoW Mists of Pandaria Classic pre-patch

WoW Mists of Pandaria Classic’s pre-patch hit on July 1, 2025, but not everyone might be clear on what exactly that changes for the game. Whether it’s been a long time since you’ve thought about Pandaria, or you weren’t playing back then, we’ve compiled everything that’s important from yesterday’s pre-patch. There’s even something for the retail players, making it worthwhile for those players to come back, at least, for a little while.

Whether you want a new class in Classic, a new race, or maybe you just want to start playing Pokemon in World of Warcraft again from the beginning, there’s something for you. Here’s everything you have to look forward to in the WoW Mists of Pandaria Classic pre-patch.

WoW Mists of Pandaria Classic offers players Monks, Pandaren, a free Retail Mount and more

There’s still a few weeks before WoW Mists of Pandaria Classic goes live, but the pre-patch is here, and dropped quite a bit of useful content into the game. This is a rich tradition in World of Warcraft, putting the most important features in before the expansion actually launches.

This mount can be yours if you do the pre-patch content (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The most important part of the pre-patch in WoW Classic Mists of Pandaria is the free mount! Players have until July 30, 2025 to earn the Shaohao’s Sage Serpent mount by simply playing Classic Mists! Just make a Pandaren character, and complete the starting experience, until you’ve chosen Alliance or Horde. That will immediately unlock the mount for you.

So much about the game changed in Mists of Pandaria, too. We have a new race, in the Pandaren, a Panda race from the Wandering Isle (Pandaria) itself. It’s also the first race to be playable by both factions. This also comes with the new Monk class, with a Tank (Brewmaster), Healer (Mistweaver), and Melee DPS (Windwalker) specs.

All classes were overhauled for the WoW Mists of Pandaria Classic pre-patch too, with a new talent system, and improved abilities. Not everyone’s going to feel overpowered, but some classes, such as Survival Hunters, Unholy Death Knights, Arcane Mages, Restoration Shaman, and Retribution Paladins are going to feel very strong - so go with one of those, perhaps.

It's time to make a Pandaren! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There’s the Attack on Theramore Isle World Event to take part in as well, which is a brand-new scenario, as well as the introduction of Pet Battles. This system hasn’t seen many changes since, but it’s a fun way to make the various critters in the world worth collecting. In addition, looting got easier, as AOE Looting was finally introduced. Instead of one at a time, you’ll loot everyone nearby.

Now that pre-patch is here, the next step is the full expansion launch of WoW Mists of Pandaria Classic. There will be even more great content, such as the new raids that open on July 31, and the new dungeons that kick off with the launch of the actual expansion, as well as the whole of the new continent, challenge mode dungeons, and more.

We first got a glimpse of this during the WoW Classic 2025 Roadmap, and now it’s almost here. If you missed Pandaria, it’s time to go back. Other content, such as the Isle of Giants, will no doubt come at a later date after Pandaria Classic has launched.

